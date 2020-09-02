How to Watch Memphis Football Online Without Cable

After a school-record 12 wins and an AAC Championship last year, the Memphis Tigers are hoping that the transition to the Ryan Silverfield Era goes smoothly during an unpredictable 2020 season.

Their 2020 TV schedule isn’t completely finalized, but based on last year, Memphis games will likely be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or CBS Sports Network.

Games on ABC can be watched for free without cable via the ESPN app, and you can watch a live stream of all the other games via a cable-free, live-TV streaming service, such as FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV or Vidgo.

You can read on for a complete rundown of all those services

FuboTV includes every channel that will have Memphis football games in 2020

Here’s a quick, step-by-step rundown on how to sign up for FuboTV and start watching Memphis football games right away. You can read on for more details about channels included, pricing information and everything else you need to know:

1. Sign up for a free trial of FuboTV right here. You’ll want the “Family” package and “Sports Plus” add-on 2a.. To watch on your computer, return to Fubo.tv 2b.. To watch on your phone or supported streaming device, download the FuboTV app 3.. On the FuboTV website or FuboTV app, sign in with your email address and password 4.. Navigate to “SPORTS” or “GUIDE” to find the channel Memphis is playing on 5.. Select the channel you want to watch, or if the game is on later, scroll to the right and press RECORD to add it to your DVR

It’s by far the most complete package for sports fans. FuboTV’s base bundle is a little more expensive than the others, but it has the most channels and is the only streaming service to have every channel (except for Longhorn Network) that will have college football or NFL this season, including NFL Network and NFL Redzone. It also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR and allows you to stream on three different screens at once.

With other streaming services, you’ll need to pay extra for many of those features, so FuboTV is ultimately still very good value for the money.

FuboTV Channels List

The main FuboTV “Family” channel bundle comes with 109 live-TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN and ESPN2. The “Sports Extra” add-on comes with another 29 channels, including ESPNU. The complete channel list can be found right here), but here’s a list of all sports channels available on FuboTV:

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

FuboTV Price

The FuboTV “Family” package costs $64.99 per month, while the “Sports Extra” add-on is $10.99 per month.

Again, while some other streaming services may have cheaper base bundles, you’re not going to get everything that FuboTV offers for the same price anywhere else. In terms of channels and features per dollar, it offers very good value.

FuboTV Compatible Devices

Once signed up, you can watch live TV on the FuboTV app on any of the following devices: Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhones, Android phones, iPads and tablets.

You can also watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

Additionally, you can also watch the ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU games on the ESPN website or ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in with a TV provider, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Can You DVR Games on FuboTV?

Yes. The FuboTV “Family” package comes included with 500 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Find the game you’re looking for under the “SPORTS” or “GUIDE” tabs, and then select RECORD to set it up. You can then find both your recordings and scheduled recordings under the “RECORDINGS” tab.

Hulu With Live TV includes every channel that will have Memphis football games in 2020

Here’s a quick, step-by-step rundown on how to sign up for Hulu With Live TV and start watching Memphis football games right away. You can read on for more details about channels included, pricing information and everything else you need to know: