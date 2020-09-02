How to Watch Memphis Football Online Without Cable

After a school-record 12 wins and an AAC Championship last year, the Memphis Tigers are hoping that the transition to the Ryan Silverfield Era goes smoothly during an unpredictable 2020 season.
Their 2020 TV schedule isn’t completely finalized, but based on last year, Memphis games will likely be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or CBS Sports Network.
Games on ABC can be watched for free without cable via the ESPN app, and you can watch a live stream of all the other games via a cable-free, live-TV streaming service, such as FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV or Vidgo.
You can read on for a complete rundown of all those services, and a guide on how to watch Memphis football games online without cable:
How to Watch Memphis Football on FuboTV
FuboTV includes every channel that will have Memphis football games in 2020
Watch Memphis Football on FuboTV
Here’s a quick, step-by-step rundown on how to sign up for FuboTV and start watching Memphis football games right away. You can read on for more details about channels included, pricing information and everything else you need to know:
- 1. Sign up for a free trial of FuboTV right here. You’ll want the “Family” package and “Sports Plus” add-on
- 2a.. To watch on your computer, return to Fubo.tv
- 2b.. To watch on your phone or supported streaming device, download the FuboTV app
- 3.. On the FuboTV website or FuboTV app, sign in with your email address and password
- 4.. Navigate to “SPORTS” or “GUIDE” to find the channel Memphis is playing on
- 5.. Select the channel you want to watch, or if the game is on later, scroll to the right and press RECORD to add it to your DVR
Why Should You Use FuboTV?
It’s by far the most complete package for sports fans. FuboTV’s base bundle is a little more expensive than the others, but it has the most channels and is the only streaming service to have every channel (except for Longhorn Network) that will have college football or NFL this season, including NFL Network and NFL Redzone. It also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR and allows you to stream on three different screens at once.
With other streaming services, you’ll need to pay extra for many of those features, so FuboTV is ultimately still very good value for the money.
FuboTV Channels List
The main FuboTV “Family” channel bundle comes with 109 live-TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN and ESPN2. The “Sports Extra” add-on comes with another 29 channels, including ESPNU. The complete channel list can be found right here), but here’s a list of all sports channels available on FuboTV:
FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network
Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel
Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)
FuboTV Price
The FuboTV “Family” package costs $64.99 per month, while the “Sports Extra” add-on is $10.99 per month.
Again, while some other streaming services may have cheaper base bundles, you’re not going to get everything that FuboTV offers for the same price anywhere else. In terms of channels and features per dollar, it offers very good value.
FuboTV Compatible Devices
Once signed up, you can watch live TV on the FuboTV app on any of the following devices: Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhones, Android phones, iPads and tablets.
You can also watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.
Additionally, you can also watch the ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU games on the ESPN website or ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in with a TV provider, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.
Can You DVR Games on FuboTV?
Yes. The FuboTV “Family” package comes included with 500 hours of cloud DVR storage.
Find the game you’re looking for under the “SPORTS” or “GUIDE” tabs, and then select RECORD to set it up. You can then find both your recordings and scheduled recordings under the “RECORDINGS” tab.
How to Watch Memphis Football on Hulu
Hulu With Live TV includes every channel that will have Memphis football games in 2020
Watch Memphis Football on Hulu
Here’s a quick, step-by-step rundown on how to sign up for Hulu With Live TV and start watching Memphis football games right away. You can read on for more details about channels included, pricing information and everything else you need to know:
- 1. Sign up for Hulu With Live TV right here
- 2a.. To watch on your computer, return to Hulu.com
- 2b.. To watch on your phone or supported streaming device, download the Hulu app
- 3.. On the Hulu website or Hulu app, sign in with your email address and password
- 4.. Navigate to the “Live Guide” to find the channel Memphis is playing on
- 5.. Select the channel you want to watch, or if the game is on later, select it to set up a DVR recording
- 1. Sign up for Sling TV right here. You’ll want the “Sling Orange” and “Sports Extra” packages
- 2a.. To watch on your computer, return to Sling.com
- 2b.. To watch on your phone or supported streaming device, download the Sling TV app
- 3.. On the Sling website or Sling app, sign in with your email address and password
- 4.. Navigate to “GUIDE” and then scroll down to find the channel Memphis is playing on
- 5.. Select the channel you want to watch, or if the game is on later, scroll to the right and select it to set up a DVR recording
- 1. Sign up for Vidgo right here
- 2a.. To watch on your computer, return to Vidgo.com
- 2b.. To watch on your phone or supported streaming device, download the Vidgo app
- 3.. On the Vidgo website or Vidgo app, sign in with your email address and password
- 4.. Find the channel Memphis is playing on and select it to start watching the game
Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?
It’s the cheapest streaming service that includes every channel that will have a Memphis game this season.
Moreover, it’s also the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting a bunch of sports channels (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals
If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.
Hulu With Live TV Channels List
Hulu With Live TV has 65+ live-TV channels (exact number is dependent on local channels available in your area), including ABC, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.
The full channel list can be found right here, but here are all the sports channels included:
Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT
Total Sports Channels Included: 21
Hulu With Live TV Price
Hulu With Live TV costs either $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library).
Or, if you also want Disney+ and ESPN+ in addition to Hulu With Live TV, you can get all three for $61.99 (ads in the Hulu streaming library) or $67.99 (no ads in the Hulu streaming library). To get that special deal, you’ll need to first sign up for the Disney+/ESPN+/Hulu bundle right here, and then you’ll need to go to your Hulu account and upgrade from regular Hulu to Hulu With Live TV.
Hulu Compatible Devices
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you’ll be able to watch live TV on the Hulu app on any of the following devices: Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhones, Android phones, iPads and tablets.
You can also watch on your computer via Hulu.com
Additionally, you can also watch the ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU games on the ESPN website or ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in with a TV provider, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.
Can You DVR Games on Hulu With Live TV?
Yes. Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, or you can choose to upgrade to enhanced cloud DVR (includes 200 hours of space, the ability to fast-forward through commercials and no limit on simultaneous recordings) for an extra $9.99 per month.
You can use the “Live Guide” to find games or shows you want to record, and you can then find your recordings by going to “My Stuff” and then “Manage DVR.”
How to Watch Memphis Football on Sling TV
ABC and CBS Sports Network not included on Sling TV
Watch Memphis Football on Sling TV
Here’s a quick, step-by-step rundown on how to sign up for Sling TV and start watching Memphis football games right away. You can read on for more details about channels included, pricing information and everything else you need to know:
Why Should You Use Sling TV?
If you can get by without ABC and CBS Sports Network, this is the cheapest streaming service overall.
Sling TV Channels List
The “Sling Orange” channel bundle comes with 31 live-TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2. The “Sports Extra” add-on comes with another 15 channels, including ESPNU. All channels included can be found here, but here’s a list of every sports channel available on Sling:
Sling Orange: ESPN, ESPN2, Stadium, TNT
Sports Extra With Orange: ACC Network, beIN Sports, ESPN News, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel
Sling Blue: Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network
Sports Extra With Blue: Golf Channel, Olympic Channel
Total Sports Channels Available: 23 (16 with Sling Orange plus Sports Extra)
The channels in “Sling Blue” aren’t necessary for Memphis games, but they are worth adding if you want to watch as much college football (and NFL) as possible.
Sling TV Price
The “Sling Orange” package costs $30 per month, while the “Sports Extra” add-on is another $10 per month. “Sling Blue” is also $30 per month, but if you get both Orange and Blue, they cost $45 per month together.
Additionally, there are a couple of different special offers if you opt to bypass your free 3-day trial, which is recommended if you plan on keeping a streaming service for the football season.
You can get either $10 off your first month (so, Sling Orange and Sports Extra would be $30 total for the first month) along with Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free, or you can get a free airTV Mini if you prepay for two months of Sling:
Sling TV Compatible Devices:
Once signed up, you’ll be able to watch live TV on the Sling TV app on any of the following devices: Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhones, Android phones, iPads and tablets. You can find the complete list of compatible devices here.
You can also watch on your computer via Sling.com.
Additionally, you can also watch the ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU games on the ESPN website or ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in with a TV provider, but you can use your Sling TV credentials to do that.
Can You DVR Games on Sling TV?
Yes. All Sling TV channel packages come included with 10 hours of cloud DVR, or you can upgrade to 50 hours for an extra $5 per month.
If you go to the channel guide and find the game you’re looking for (you can search by date, or you can scroll right on the guide), you can select the game and then choose to record it. You can then find your recordings in the “My TV” tab.
How to Watch Memphis Football on Vidgo
ABC and CBS Sports Network not included on Vidgo
Watch Memphis Football on Vidgo
Here’s a quick, step-by-step rundown on how to sign up for Vidgo and start watching Memphis football games right away. You can read on for more details about channels included, pricing information and everything else you need to know:
Why Should You Use Vidgo?
Much like Sling TV, it’s a cheap option if you aren’t concerned about missing ABC and CBS Sports Network.
Vidgo also has a feature called “Social TV,” which allows you to interact with a community of people watching the same show or game as you. That feature can be turned on or off.
Vidgo Channels List
The Vidgo “Core” package has 65+ live-TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, while the “Plus” package comes with an extra 20 channels.
The full channel list can be found right here, but here are all the sports channels included:
Vidgo Core: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network
Vidgo Plus: All of the above, plus NFL Redzone, Pac-12 regional networks
Total Sports Channels Available: 17 (15 in Vidgo “Core”)
Vidgo Price
Vidgo “Core” cost $40 per month, while Vidgo “Plus” costs $50 per month. Those prices go up to $45 and $55 per month, respectively, after 90 days.
Vidgo Compatible Devices:
Once signed up for Vidgo, you’ll be able to watch live TV on the Vidgo app on any of the following devices: Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhones and Android phones. You can also watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.
Additionally, you can also watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU games on the ESPN website or ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in with a TV provider, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.
Can You DVR Games on Vidgo?
No, Vidgo currently doesn’t come with DVR.
Memphis Football Schedule 2020
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sep. 5
|Arkansas State
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep. 12
|BYE
|Fri, Sep. 18
|Houston
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Fri, Sep. 25
|at UTSA
|8 p.m.
|CBS Sports Network
|Sat, Oct. 3
|at SMU
|TBA
|ESPN Network
|Sat, Oct. 10
|BYE
|Sat, Oct. 17
|UCF
|TBA
|ESPN Network
|Sat, Oct. 24
|Temple
|TBA
|TBA
|Sat, Oct. 31
|at Cincinnati
|TBA
|TBA
|Sat, Nov. 7
|USF
|TBA
|TBA
|Sat, Nov. 14
|at Navy
|TBA
|ESPN Network
|Sat, Nov. 21
|BYE
|Sat, Nov. 28
|at Tulane
|TBA
|ESPN Network
|Sat, Dec. 5
|American Championship
|TBA
|TBA
Memphis Football Preview 2020
The Ryan Silverfield era begins for the Tigers this season after four years as the team’s offensive line coach. Technically, Silverfield took over coaching duties for Mike Norvell in last December’s Cotton Bowl appearance, but this will be the start of his first regular season leading this group. He’ll have many familiar faces surrounding him, coupled with several unique challenges.
Last year, quarterback Brady White had a solid campaign, throwing for 4,014 yards, 33 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. White returns for his final season, and he’ll also have his favorite target in Damonte Coxie, returning, as well. Coxie, whose 76 receptions led the team last year, also had 1,276 yards and nine touchdowns, and Silverfield said a few weeks into practices that he likes what he’s seeing from that particular connection.
“I think Damonte Coxie has continued to make plays all camp, and him and Brady White have a great connection, which is good to see,” Silverfield said. “We let Rodrigues Clark carry a lot of the heavy load because we’re excited about him, and I really like our veteran linebacker core. We’ve got a good mix of guys in there, and it’s exciting to see them shine. I expect big things from them all season.”
The team will be without one of its best offensive players, however. Running back Kenneth Gainwell, who ran for 1,459 yards and 13 touchdowns on 231 carries (that’s 6.3 yards per carry), while also catching 51 passes out of the backfield for 610 yards and three touchdowns, has decided to opt out of the 2020 season. It will be a huge loss for Silverfield’s offense. With Gainwell gone, the workload in the backfield will fall to the duo of Kylan Watkins and Asa Martin.
On defense, Memphis allowed 26.4 points a game last season, which was 58th out of 130 teams. They’ll see their sack leader from last season, Joseph Dorceus, Sr., return, however, so they shouldn’t see too much of a drop off on the line.
After the Tigers held their second scrimmage prior to the start of the season, Silverfield shared the good news and the bad news with the media.
“We’re two weeks away from our first game against a great opponent, and there are a lot of things we need to clean up. I told our guys the bad news is that we’re not ready, but we’re going to continue to get better and prepare for our first game. The good news is we have time, and we need to have a sense of urgency. Our guys have the right mindset, but we have to continue to work,” Silverfield said.
With Gainwell opting out, his offense may have to work harder than ever.
