How to Watch Oklahoma Football Without Cable

The Oklahoma Sooners will look to maintain their Big 12 dominance as they head into a season unlike any other with some new faces in key places.

Their 2020 TV schedule isn’t completely finalized, but Oklahoma games will be televised on either ABC, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

The first game of the season is available only on PPV, but here’s how to watch every other Oklahoma football game live online without cable in 2020:

Oklahoma Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1 in FuboTV Family

Price After Free Trial: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), FS1 and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oklahoma games live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on ABC, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you can also use your FuboTV credentials to sign in and watch any other game on any of the ESPN channels this way.

For the games on Fox or Fox Sports 1, you can watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Why Should You Use FuboTV?

The most complete package for sports fans. Not only does it have the most channels, but it’s the only streaming service that includes every ESPN channel, every local channel (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), every college conference network (ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network), the NFL Network and NFL Redzone. Additionally, local channels are available in a lot of markets, which is important since so many Oklahoma games are typically on ABC or Fox.

It also comes with loads of extras, such as 500 hours of cloud DVR, the ability to stream on three different screens at once (meaning you could split it with a friend or two), and the all-important 72-hour lookback feature.

It’s a little more expensive than most other streaming services, but it’s worth it. Considering all the channels and features, FuboTV is ultimately still very good value for the money.

FuboTV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

Oklahoma Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1

Price After Free Trial: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), FS1 and 65+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

One signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Oklahoma games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on ABC, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you can also use your Hulu credentials to sign in and watch any other game on any of the ESPN channels this way.

For the games on Fox or Fox Sports 1, you can watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?

It has local channels in a lot of markets (important for all the Oklahoma games on ABC and Fox), and it’s the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting pretty much every sports channel you need (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals.

If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.

Hulu With Live TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT

Total Sports Channels Included: 21

ABC is not included on Sling TV, but you can watch those games on the ESPN app

Oklahoma Football Channels Included: Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1 in Sling Blue

Price After Free Trial: $30 per month for Sling Blue; $30 per month for Sling Orange; $45 per month for Sling Blue+Orange; $10 per month for Sports Extra add-on

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue package. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can $10 off the first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oklahoma games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Sling.com. ABC games can’t be watched on the Sling app.

For the games on ABC, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, though you’ll need to log in to a TV provider to watch any other games on ESPN channels.

For the games on Fox or Fox Sports 1, you can watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV come included with 10 hours of cloud DVR, or you can upgrade to 50 hours for an extra $5 per month.

Why Should You Use Sling TV?

If you can get by without ABC (those games will be available on the ESPN app) and the ESPN channels (included in Sling Orange), Sling Blue is the cheapest way to get Fox and Fox Sports 1.

Just note that Sling TV has local channels like Fox and NBC available in far fewer markets than FuboTV or Hulu With Live TV, which is why it’s below those two options for me.

Sling TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found here

Sling Blue: Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network

Sports Extra When Added to Blue: BeIN Sports, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network, Tennis Channel

Sling Orange: ESPN, ESPN2, Stadium, TNT

Sports Extra When Added to Orange: ACC Network, beIN Sports, ESPN News, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 23 (4 with Sling Blue)

Oklahoma Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1

Price After Free Trial: $40 per month (goes up to $45 per month after 90 days)

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), FS1 and 60+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Oklahoma games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

For the games on ABC, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you can also use your Vidgo credentials to sign in and watch any other game on any of the ESPN channels this way.

For the games on Fox or Fox Sports 1, you can watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

Why Should You Use Vidgo?

It’s another cheap option. Vidgo Core comes in a little more expensive than Sling Blue, but it also includes the ESPN channels if you’re looking to watch more football than just Oklahoma games. Like Sling TV, though, it has local channels available in a small number of markets.

Vidgo also has a feature called “Social TV,” which allows you to interact with a community of people watching the same show or game as you. That feature can be turned on or off.

Vidgo Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Vidgo Core: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network

Total Sports Channels Available: 15

Oklahoma Football Schedule 2020

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sat, Sep. 12 Missouri State 7 p.m. PPV Sat, Sep. 19 BYE Sat, Sep. 26 Kansas State Noon Fox Sat, Oct. 3 at Iowa State TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 10 Texas Noon Fox Sat, Oct. 17 BYE Sat, Oct. 24 at TCU TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 31 at Texas Tech TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 7 Kansas TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 14 BYE Sat, Nov. 21 Oklahoma State TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 28 at West Virginia TBA TBA Sat, Dec. 5 Baylor TBA TBA Sat, Dec. 12 or 19 Big 12 Championship TBA TBA

Oklahoma Football Preview 2020

2019 Record: 12-2 overall, 8-1 in Big 12 (Lost to LSU in College Football Playoff semifinal)

Head coach: Lincoln Riley, 4th year



The Big 12 is scheduled to play nine conference games and one non-conference game. Oklahoma kicks off their season with a non-conference matchup against Bobby Petrino’s Missouri State Bears that should ease them into the year.

The COVID-19 pandemic is making this the most unpredictable college seasons on the books. But on the field, the Sooners are hoping to find some consistency at the quarterback position, which hasn’t been a problem in year’s past with a slew of Heisman winners. From Baker Mayfield, to Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts last year —who finished runner-up in the Hesiman voting to Joe Burrow — quarterback play has not been an issue for Lincoln Riley in Norman.

This year, Riley is turning to redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler, who was the top dual-threat QB in his class. But his experience at the college level is limited. Rattler appeared in three games for Oklahoma last year, going 7-for-11 for 81 yards and one touchdown. He also notched three carries for 23 yards.

“Spencer has played very well and certainly very deserving of it,” Riley said. “I just felt like there was enough separation right now.”

That’s not to say Lincoln doesn’t believe in his other guys who can go under center, especially in a year like this where anything can happen.

“I don’t know that there’s a quarterback room in America that I would rather have. I mean, I just love the room. I love the competitiveness. I love the skill level that we have in there,” Lincoln told reporters. “You know, and you mentioned Tanner [Mordecai] and the job he’s done here. I’ve been very pleased with Chandler Morris, the way he’s prepared and the ability he’s shown. And then Tanner Schafer in our room has kind of been a longstanding guy that’s a very valuable member of our room as well. So, I mean, it’s a very good room.”

While the QB position has some well-deserved hype behind it, running back is another big question for the Sooners, who saw Trey Sermon transfer and Kennedy Brooks opt out. On top of that, Rhamondre Stevenson is reportedly suspended. Oklahoma will rely on TJ Pledger to carry the load early on, but other backs could get a look as Riley looks to pile on the points.

“He’s been our most consistent player,” Riley told Sports Illustrated of Pledger. “I think he’s in the best shape that he’s been in here. Healthy, just really, really doing some nice things.”

Oklahoma is No. 5 in the Associated Press preseason poll. The Sooners’ first big test comes against Iowa State on Oct. 3 followed by a rivalry matchup against Texas on Oct. 10.