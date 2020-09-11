How to Watch Oklahoma State Football Without Cable

Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are looking to usurp the Oklahoma Sooners at the top of the Big 12 Conference this season.

Their 2020 TV schedule isn’t completely finalized, but Oklahoma State games will be televised on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or ESPN+.

You’ll need a subscription to watch any ESPN+ games, but here’s how to watch every other Oklahoma State football game live online without cable in 2020:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Oklahoma State Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1 in FuboTV Family; ESPNU in Sports Plus add-on

Price After Free Trial: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1 and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oklahoma State games live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on ABC or ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

For the games on Fox or Fox Sports 1, you can watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Why Should You Use FuboTV?

The most complete package for sports fans. Not only does it have the most channels, but it’s the only streaming service that includes every ESPN channel, every local channel (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), every college conference network (ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network), the NFL Network and NFL Redzone. Additionally, local channels are available in a lot of markets, which is important since many Oklahoma States games could be on ABC or Fox.

It also comes with loads of extras, such as 500 hours of cloud DVR, the ability to stream on three different screens at once (meaning you could split it with a friend or two), and the all-important 72-hour lookback feature.

It’s a little more expensive than most other streaming services, but it’s worth it. Considering all the channels and features, FuboTV is ultimately still very good value for the money.

FuboTV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

Oklahoma State Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1

Price After Free Trial: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1 and 60+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

One signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Oklahoma State games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on ABC or ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

For the games on Fox or Fox Sports 1, you can watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?

It has local channels in a lot of markets (important for the Oklahoma State games on ABC and Fox), and it’s the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting pretty much every sports channel you need (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals.

If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.

Hulu With Live TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT

Total Sports Channels Included: 21

Oklahoma State Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and Fox Sports 1

Price After Free Trial: $40 per month (goes up to $45 per month after 90 days)

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox (live in select markets), FS1 and 60+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Oklahoma State games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

For the games on ABC or ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

For the games on Fox or Fox Sports 1, you can watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

Why Should You Use Vidgo?

It’s missing some features (like DVR), and it also has local channels available in a small number of markets, but it’s the least expensive streaming service with all of ABC, Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

Vidgo also has a feature called “Social TV,” which allows you to interact with a community of people watching the same show or game as you. That feature can be turned on or off.

Vidgo Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Vidgo Core: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network

Total Sports Channels Available: 15

ABC is not included on Sling TV, but you can watch those games on the ESPN app

Oklahoma State Football Channels Included: Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1 in Sling Blue; ESPN and ESPN2 in Sling Orange; ESPNU in Sports Extra add-on

Price After Free Trial: $30 per month for Sling Blue; $30 per month for Sling Orange; $45 per month for Sling Orange+Blue; $10 per month for Sports Extra add-on

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange+Blue package and Sports Extra add-on. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can $10 off the first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oklahoma State games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Sling.com. ABC games can’t be watched on the Sling app.

For the games on ABC or ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Sling TV credentials to do that.

For the games on Fox or Fox Sports 1, you can watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV come included with 10 hours of cloud DVR, or you can upgrade to 50 hours for an extra $5 per month.

Why Should You Use Sling TV?

Channel package customization. If you just want Fox and Fox Sports 1, Sling Blue is cheaper than all other streaming services. Similarly, Sling Orange is the cheapest way to get just the ESPN channels. And even if you want all of those channels together, the Sling Orange+Blue and Sports Extra add-on is still a relatively cheap option overall.

Just note that Sling TV has local channels like Fox and NBC available in far fewer markets than FuboTV or Hulu With Live TV.

Sling TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found here

Sling Blue: Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network

Sports Extra When Added to Blue: BeIN Sports, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network, Tennis Channel

Sling Orange: ESPN, ESPN2, Stadium, TNT

Sports Extra When Added to Orange: ACC Network, beIN Sports, ESPN News, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 23

Note: These games are exclusive to ESPN+ and can’t be watched via any other streaming service

It’s unclear at this point if any Oklahoma State games will be on ESPN+ since the TV schedule isn’t finalized. But they played two on their last year, and the Big 12 has a partnership with ESPN+, so it’s possible they could have a game or two there this year.

If Oklahoma State does end up playing on ESPN+, you can sign up right here:

Get ESPN+

In addition to many exclusive college football games and other college sports, ESPN+ includes UFC events, international soccer (Bundesliga, Serie A, FA Cup, Carabo Cup and more), Top Rank boxing, Grand Slam tennis tournaments, MLB, NHL and MLS, plus all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu (you could then upgrade Hulu to Hulu With Live TV for Oklahoma State’s other games), you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Oklahoma State Football Schedule 2020

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sat, Sep. 12 Tulsa 7:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPNU Sat, Sep. 19 BYE Sat, Sep. 26 West Virginia TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 3 at Kansas TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 10 BYE Sat, Oct. 17 at Baylor TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 24 Iowa State TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 31 Texas TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 7 at Kansas State TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 14 BYE Sat, Nov. 21 at Oklahoma TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 28 Texas Tech TBA TBA Sat, Dec. 5 at TCU TBA TBA Sat, Dec. 12 or 19 Big 12 Championship TBA TBA

Oklahoma State Football Preview 2020

Oklahoma State, like its fellow Big 12 teams, will have its only non-conference game Week 1 before it squares off against conference opponents.

Gundy has nine offensive starters returning from last year’s 8-5 team, including one of the best running backs in the nation in Chuba Hubbard. The 6’0″ 200-pound rusher finished 2019 with 2,094 yards rushing on 328 carries (that’s 6.4 yards per carry), to go with 21 touchdowns. When he decided to return for his junior year instead of declaring for the NFL Draft, this Cowboys offense automatically became way more dangerous.

Hubbard will need a great deal of help from sophomore quarterback Spencer Sanders, who had a hit or miss first season with Oklahoma State last year. Sanders threw for 2,065 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 10 starts. He also established himself as a legitimate threat on the ground, running 139 times for 628 yards and two touchdowns. He was inconsistent when it came to taking care of the ball, however, so he will need to make better decisions if he wants to improve his game.

“Last year he was kind of the young kid,” Cowboys offensive lineman Hunter Anthony said about Sanders. “This year he’s definitely leading and pushing people. He knows the offense really well. He’s stepped up and he’s leading really well. Definitely a solid dude we can always count on.”

On the other side of the ball, the defensive unit saw vast improvements under coordinator Jim Knowles last season. Knowles helped the team’s defensive efficiency jump from 80th in the nation to 37th in his second year with the team. Now entering his third year with the Cowboys, the DC said last month he’s happier than ever with the growth and progress his unit has shown.

“I’m really pleased and we are poised to take the next step, leadership is great, everybody knows what they are doing, in the right places and playing fast,” Knowles said about his defense. “We are multiple and our packages are developing to really take advantage of the people that we have. I think we are going to put some great combinations of people on the field at different times.”

The Cowboys gave up 26.8 points a game last season while scoring 32.5 per contest, so if they can slightly improve each of those numbers — particularly defensively — they could make some major noise this season.