‘The Third Day’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online

HBO’s newest series, The Third Day, premieres tonight, Monday, September 14, on HBO and HBO Max. The first episode premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific (8 p.m. Central) and lasts for an hour.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Third Day on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content via the HBO Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch HBO on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu and the HBO add-on, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Stream with HBO Services

You can also stream The Third Day on HBO’s services, like HBO Max and HBO Now.

HBO Max is HBO’s newest streaming service and Lovecraft Country will be streaming there. You can try out the service for free for seven days before you start paying the monthly fee.

HBO Now (now just called “HBO”) is HBO’s older standalone streaming service. It costs the same as HBO Max, but HBO Max has more content. HBO Max is essentially an upgrade to HBO Now. If you already have a subscription to HBO Now, then you also have a subscription to HBO Max. You should already have access to HBO Max at no extra cost if you meet certain qualifications.

HBO Go used to be your choice if you had a cable or satellite subscription that already includes HBO in the package. The app was removed from most devices on July 31. If you used to HBO Go, then you might already have free access to HBO Max. You’ll have free access if you subscribe to HBO through one of the providers at this link, and more providers are being added all the time.

‘The Third Day’ Preview

The Third Day is a new HBO series starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris. It’s told in two parts, one called Summer and one called Winter.

HBO explains: “In Summer a man named Sam is drawn to the mysterious British island of Osea, while Winter follows single mother Helen as she comes to the island seeking answers.”

The first episode, called “Friday — The Father,” premieres on Monday, September 14 on both HBO and HBO Max. The description for the first episode reads: “Series premiere. After Sam, a London family man in crisis, rescues a troubled young girl in the woods, he brings her home to the ominous Osea Island, where inhabitants are preparing for a curious annual festival involving the island’s history. As he meets Osea’s secretive locals, Sam grows increasingly desperate to return to the mainland to make an important call–but the island proves difficult to escape.”

The next episode airs September 21 and it’s called “Saturday — the Son.” Episode three airs September 28 and it’s called “Sunday — the Ghost.”

Then Episode 4, which marks the second half of the series, airs October 5 and is called “Monday — the Mother.” Episode 5 is called “Tuesday — the Daughter” and airs October 13. Episode 6 (the finale) airs October 19 and and is called “Last Day — the Dark.”

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates