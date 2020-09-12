How to Watch Wonderstruck: Animal Babies Online Without Cable

BBC America has had such success with its Wonderstruck series that it is now premiering a special episode entirely focused on the cutest members of the animal kingdom — babies! It premieres Saturday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Cutest Baby Animals | BBC EarthThe natural world is full of adorable babies! Here are some of our favourites at BBC Earth. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/BBCEarthSub Watch more: Planet Earth http://bit.ly/PlanetEarthPlaylist Blue Planet http://bit.ly/BluePlanetPlaylist Planet Earth II http://bit.ly/PlanetEarthIIPlaylist Planet Dinosaur http://bit.ly/PlanetDinoPlaylist Welcome to BBC EARTH! The world is an amazing place full of stories, beauty and natural wonder. Here you'll find 50 years worth of entertaining and thought-provoking natural history content. Dramatic, rare, and exclusive, nature doesn't get more exciting than this. This is a commercial channel from BBC Studios. Service & Feedback https://www.bbcstudios.com/contact/contact-us/ 2019-08-19T16:00:00Z

In November 2019, BBC America premiered Wonderstruck, a weekly 24-hour destination of wildlife airing every Saturday. The idea was that the show would “awaken a sense of awe and inspiration, while connecting viewers to something bigger than themselves. Wonderstruck comes at a time when these benefits are particularly needed. Today, humans are facing growing polarization, constant technological change, rising extremism and increasing urbanization, all of which have resulted in feelings of disconnection.”

Following the successful launch of the 24-hour nature programming, BBC America doubled down and launched a second 24-hour block of programming on Thursdays, which premiered in April 2020. In conjunction with the second day of nature programming, BBC American launched WonderstruckTV.com, a free digital companion site featuring a robust library of short-form nature content, optimized for mobile or desktop.

“We have seen firsthand the incredible benefits of nature programing in reducing stress, promoting awe and inspiration, and facilitating feelings of interconnectedness, especially during times of anxiety and uncertainty. We can’t imagine a moment where these benefits are more needed than now,” said to Courtney Thomasma, executive director of BBC America. “We at BBC America are doing what we can to expand access to this incredible and transportive programming, allowing viewers to explore the world and experience the benefits of nature, even from the safety of their own homes.”

Wonderstruck | Every Saturday | BBC AmericaNature speaks. Are you listening? BBC America is THE home of natural history programming. Arrives November 2. Subscribe now: http://bit.ly/1aP6Fo9 Twitter: http://twitter.com/bbcamerica Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcamerica Tumblr: http://bbcamerica.tumblr.com Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcamerica Snapchat: http://snapchat.com/add/bbcamerica_tv Visit our official website to watch full episodes and more: http://www.bbcamerica.com/ 2019-10-05T13:44:00Z

Now the channel is launching a special focusing entirely on animal babies. It is comprised of “three heart-warming films about baby animals growing up in some incredibly challenging environments – in the mountains, on the open plains of Africa and around water. Animal Babies follows the first breaths, first steps, and first feeds of some adorable baby animals, revealing the challenges they face to survive in some of the toughest but most beautiful places on the planet.

Wonderstruck — Animal Babies premieres Saturday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America.

