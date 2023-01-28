Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 61st running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona kicks off on Saturday, January 28.

Television coverage of the race (1:30 p.m. ET start time) will flip between NBC and USA Network with some breaks in between, but if you don’t have cable or you want to watch the full race uninterrupted, Peacock TV will flag-to-flag coverage.

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona online:

Not only will Peacock TV have complete coverage of the race, but certain parts will be exclusive to Peacock when it goes off air on television. In order to watch this way, you’ll need Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you want to watch for free and you’re OK with the coverage that will be televised, you can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” USA Network and NBC are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

24 Hours of Daytona 2023 Preview

This 24-hour race stands out, because it utilizes both the oval and infield sections, which can provide a greater challenge for automobiles and drivers alike. The Daytona International Speedway road course is 3.56-miles, and it will be survival of the fittest, per usual.

Filipe Albuquerque had the fastest time in Thursday’s practice session (1m35.366s), while Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon will be another driver to watch, as he’s aiming to nab his fourth career win at Dayton in his No. 01 Cadillac in the GTP class.

So, what kind of race is this?

“If you rewind the clock 61 years ago, Bill France had a vision of this event and that was to really bring the best of the best together,” Imsa President John Doonan told Forbes. “You are going to see the best racing drivers from many different disciplines in the race. Obviously, the best Sports Car drivers in the world but you have drivers coming from IndyCar, Nascar including Austin Cindric, last year’s Daytona 500 winner. You will also see the world’s leading auto manufacturers involved with the race teams that include race winners and champions. Add it all up and it’s the best of the best. We are ready to write that next chapter this weekend.”

Sports cars represented include: Porsche, Acura and BMW, Cadillac, Corvette, Lexus, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Mercedes. This year, BMW is debuting an M Hybrid V8 in the race, which is the first BMW M Motorsport prototype race car with a hybrid drive system.

“To be at Daytona after all these tough months of being away from home for the team and all the testing is very exciting,” Nick Yelloly (#25), who will be driving a BMW M Hybrid V8, said about the race, per BMW News. “We are working together very well and had no issues during the Roar, but for the 24-hour race looking after the car will be paramount. I think, if we have a good and reliable car, we will be able to fight at the front. Personally, I am really looking forward to my first full season in America having raced in Europe and Asia before. It’s exciting to be a part of the new era of sports car racing.”

In terms of prizes, the winners of the race receive custom-made Rolex Daytona Chronograph watches.