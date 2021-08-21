24 Hours of Le Mans Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

The legendary endurance race returns, as 24 Hours of Le Mans runs this weekend, kicking off on Saturday, August 21 at Circuit de la Sarthe in France.

In the US, the entire race (10 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on the MotorTrend Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans online:

24 Hours of Le Mans 2021 Preview

This will be the 89th running of Le Mans and the fourth leg of the World Endurance Championship. Toyota has won four races in a row at Le Mans, with Filipe Albuquerque of United Autosports winning the event last year. Albuquerque will start the race from twelfth position, which is something he isn’t thrilled about.

“You can say ‘Yeah, but you don’t win the race in qualifying’, but I can tell you something – it’s a snowball effect. Starting from behind around other guys and to get you know, when you have a better pace to fight, let’s say 10 drivers, you know, three of them have a gentleman driver on it. To pass them, they’re going to make my life hard for me to go ahead they are not even fighting for the same race because when the gentleman drivers all go in, it’s going to be different,” he said this week.

Still, Albuquerque is looking forward to competing at Le Mans again.

“Coming out to Le Mans as a winner is a bit more special,” Albuquerque added. “I think it takes some pressure out because we have won it already before. We have won the first two (WEC) rounds (of 2021), so that’s a good sign we are one of the favorites for the wins. But again, Le Mans is unique and special and there are a lot of strong competitors, so we need to stay humble, have the same approach as last year, which is to do our best.”

Kamui Kobayashi will assume the pole position after finishing just ahead of teammate Brendon Hartley, while Nicolas Lapierre qualified third.

This year’s race will feature a grid of 62 cars, and per FIA.com, “5 x Hypercar entries, 25 x LMP2 entries, 8 x LMGTE Pro entries, 23 LMGTE Am entries and a single entry in the Innovative Car class.”

Out of the 62 drivers competing, 33 are eligible for championship points. The warm up for the race is Saturday, August 21 at 10:15am, with the race kicking off at 2:15pm. The weather should be nice and the track should be mostly dry, although there is a chance for rain and storms between 15:00 and 20:00 (3-8p.m.) on Saturday.