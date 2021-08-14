Chiefs vs 49ers Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday, August 14, in what will be the first preseason game for both teams.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV, depending on where you live. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs 49ers, with the options depending on where you live:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: You can watch the game via FuboTV if you live in Kansas City, MO (NBC KSHB-41), San Francisco, CA (CBS KPIX-5), St. Louis, MO (CBS KMOV-4), Sacramento, CA (CBS KOVR-13), Topeka, KS (CBS WIBW-13), Monterey, CA (CBS KION-46), Wichita, KS (CBS KWCH-12), San Luis Obispo, CA (NBC KSBY-6), Fresno, CA (Fox KMPH-26), Bakersfield, CA (Fox KBFX-58) or any other area where the game is on a channel that FuboTV carries in your market

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Chiefs vs 49ers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Note: You can watch the game via Amazon if you live in San Francisco, CA (CBS KPIX-5), St. Louis, MO (CBS KMOV-4), Sacramento, CA (CBS KOVR-13), Topeka, KS (CBS WIBW-13), Monterey, CA (CBS KION-46), Wichita, KS (CBS KWCH-12), Las Vegas, NV (CBS KLAS-8) or any other area where the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Chiefs vs 49ers live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: You can watch the game via AT&T TV if you live in Kansas City, MO (NBC KSHB-41), San Francisco, CA (CBS KPIX-5), St. Louis, MO (CBS KMOV-4), Sacramento, CA (CBS KOVR-13), Topeka, KS (CBS WIBW-13), Monterey, CA (CBS KION-46), Wichita, KS (CBS KWCH-12), San Luis Obispo, CA (NBC KSBY-6), Fresno, CA (Fox KMPH-26), Bakersfield, CA (Fox KBFX-58) or any other area where the game is on a channel that AT&T TV carries in your market

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and CW (all live in most markets) are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Chiefs vs 49ers live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Note: You can watch the game via Hulu if you live in Kansas City, MO (NBC KSHB-41), San Francisco, CA (CBS KPIX-5), St. Louis, MO (CBS KMOV-4), Sacramento, CA (CBS KOVR-13), Topeka, KS (CBS WIBW-13), Monterey, CA (CBS KION-46), Wichita, KS (CBS KWCH-12), San Luis Obispo, CA (NBC KSBY-6), Fresno, CA (Fox KMPH-26), Bakersfield, CA (Fox KBFX-58) or any other area where the game is on a channel that Hulu carries in your market

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets) and 60+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Chiefs vs 49ers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: You can watch the game via Paramount+ if you live in San Francisco, CA (CBS KPIX-5), St. Louis, MO (CBS KMOV-4), Sacramento, CA (CBS KOVR-13), Topeka, KS (CBS WIBW-13), Monterey, CA (CBS KION-46), Wichita, KS (CBS KWCH-12), Las Vegas, NV (CBS KLAS-8) or any other area where the game is on CBS

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the Paramount+ “Premium” plan, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Chiefs vs 49ers live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Note: You can watch the game via NFL Game Pass if you live outside of the Chiefs and 49ers markets (in the US)

You can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised preseason NFL game live via NFL Game Pass, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Game Pass Free Trial

Once signed up for NFL Game Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch the Chiefs vs 49ers live on the NFL app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You cam also watch the game on your computer via the NFL website.

Note: You can watch the game via DAZN if you live in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Chiefs vs 49ers live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Chiefs vs 49ers Preseason Preview

This will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, which featured Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City taking down Jimmy Garoppolo and the Niners, 31-20.

The Chiefs will have a completely revamped offensive line this season after adding former Patriots guard Joe Thuney and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in the offseason. Second-year tackle Lucas Niang will also make his debut on the line this year after opting out of his rookie season in 2020.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid revealed on Thursday that his starters will see action in the first quarter, while the second string will play the duration of the second quarter, and the third-string will enter the game at some point after that.

“Yeah, I basically do it the same way that we did our first three before,” Reid said about his preseason plans, via Chiefs Wire. “They’ve got two weeks where we’re practicing, so I’ve got to get them some more work in.”

Reid also noted that every preseason game matters a great deal, as each one is an opportunity for him and his staff to assess their roster.

“This game will be important for them, getting some work,” Reid said. “Next game, it’ll decrease as it goes, but it’s important that they get in and show. Then, practice will be important. Remember, we make cuts after every game, Tuesday after every game.”

On the other side, the majority of excitement surrounding Kyle Shanahan’s squad is centered around rookie quarterback Trey Lance, who will see his first NFL action in the first quarter.

“Jimmy will start,” Shanahan said, per Oscar Aparicio. “Hopefully one series. Then we’ll get Trey in there for the rest of the first half.”

“We’re trying to start our starters for about one series,” Shanahan added, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “You hope it’s not a three and out, except on defense,” he added. “On offense, you hope you can go down and score in six plays or something like that and get those guys out. I’m not playing every starter, but there’s some starters I want to keep out for health reasons and things like that. But most of our guys, I plan on playing, and we’ll get them out quickly. Once they’re out, I’m hoping Trey can finish out that first half. We’ll see how many plays he gets and what the situations are.”

The preseason will also be an opportunity to assess the likes of Dee Ford, who missed time last year with a back injury, and Raheem Mostert, who will a key player to watch after missing significant time with knee and ankle sprains. Nick Bosa, who is coming off a torn ACL, won’t play in the preseason, but is on track to return for the season opener.