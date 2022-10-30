49ers vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch Online

San Francisco 49ers (3-4) head to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to take on the Rams (3-3) in a huge NFC West showdown on Sunday, October 30.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 49ers vs Rams streaming live online today:

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 49ers vs Rams live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 49ers vs Rams live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 49ers vs Rams live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the 49ers vs Rams live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the 49ers vs Rams live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the 49ers vs Rams live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the 49ers vs Rams live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

49ers vs Rams Preview

The 49ers have dropped two in a row, most recently falling to the Kansas City Chiefs, 44-23, on October 23. They last played the Rams on October 3, and the Niners defense was lights out, leading San Francisco to a 24-9 win.

“They present a unique challenge,” Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said about the 49ers. “Obviously a very physical team, a very fast team, a really well coached team. They’re just a good football team. On the defensive side of the ball, what I’m going up against, they’re talented in the back end, really talented up front, talented at the second level. They play a scheme that they’re all really comfortable in, know the rules and assignments and go play aggressive.”

“It’s like a series now,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan added. “We know what they do. They know what we do. It’s about who protects the ball most, who doesn’t turn it over, and who makes the most plays. And I think we’ve been able to do that more often than not. But it’s always tough, and it’s going to be tough this week. That’s kind of what’s fun about it. It’s a very physical game, and you know what you’re going to expect.”

The Rams are coming off a bye week and have had ample time to prepare for the Niners. L.A. last played on October 16, when it handed the Carolina Panthers a 24-10 defeat.

The Niners’ injury report is significant, and it could impact this game in a big way. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and linebacker Dre Greenlaw will all miss the game. Cornerback Jason Verrett is questionable, as is wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Samuel’s absence in particular is one that could cripple San Francisco’s offense, as he serves as a security blanket of sorts for QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

One difference in this game could be 49ers new running back Christian McCaffrey, who was effective in limited snaps in his first game with the Niners since getting traded to the team.

McCaffrey had 158 all-purpose yards (89 yards receiving and 69 yards rushing) against this Niners defense two weeks ago when he was still with the Panthers, so look for increased opportunities for him against a Rams unit that is surrendering 21 points a game.