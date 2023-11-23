49ers vs Seahawks Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The San Francisco 49ers head North to Lumen Field to take on their longtime divisional rivals, the Seattle Seahawks (6-4), in the evening matchup on Thanksgiving.

The game will be televised nationally on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

49ers vs Seahawks Live Stream Guide

49ers vs Seahawks Preview

The Niners are coming off a 27-14 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 11. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy went 21-25 for 333 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had a career day, hauling in five passes and a career-high 156 yards and a TD.

On defense, the 49ers forced two turnovers and sacked Bucs QB Baker Mayfield twice. San Francisco also held the Jags to just 66 yards rushing all game.

The 49ers have the NFL’s fourth best scoring offense, netting 27.9 points a game. They also have the league’s stingiest defense, giving up just 15.7 points per contest.

On the other side, the Seahawks are coming off a disappointing 17-16 loss to the L.A. Rams last week. Seahawks QB Geno Smith went 22-34 for 233 yards and a TD, while wideout D.K. Metcalf caught five passes for 94 yards and a score.

Defensively, Seattle held the Rams to just 267 total yards, also holding Los Angeles to 2-9 on third-down attempts.

Something to monitor heading into the game: Smith left the Rams game early with an elbow injury. The Seahawks starter should play, but with Smith favoring his throwing arm, he could be limited.

The Seahawks’ offense is averaging 21.6 points and 327.4 total yards per game, while surrendering 21.8 points and 345.6 total yards per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Seattle leads the all-time series against the 49ers, 29­-19. The Niners have won three straight against the Seahawks, sweeping the season series last year.

Broadcasters slated to call the game include: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter).

49ers vs Seahawks: What They’re Saying

“I don’t mind giving them credit. They’re as balanced as anybody in football right now. They’re right there. Can’t win 12 games in a row like they did and factor into the playoffs and all that and bring it back the next season without great continuity and a plan. Kyle has done a fantastic job. I always have great respect for the guys that come out of his family. He’s really at the top of his game.” — Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers.

“It’s a great environment, hostile environment, and so it’s just more about being on top of your details, the pre-snap operation, speaking clearly in the huddle, breaking the huddle on time, making sure we’re all on the right page with the snap points and all that stuff. It’s crucial, especially when you’re in that kind of environment. There are a lot of easy ways to get distracted, and that crowd is obviously going to do what they can to try to get us offbeat. It’s one of those games where every single play matters. Everybody has to be paying attention to detail because if not, you’ll slip up and it won’t be pretty.” — 49ers QB Brock Purdy on playing in Seattle.