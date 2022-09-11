49ers vs Bears Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Justin Fields and Matt Eberflus are trying to turn the Chicago Bears into winners, but the rebuilding process faces a tough start against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. Last season’s NFC runners-up have put Trey Lance ahead of Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback but remain loaded at every other position on the roster.

Home advantage could help the Bears, but this is a team still evolving under first-year head coach Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 49ers vs Bears streaming live online today:

Field is a budding star, but questions remain about whether the Bears have put enough talent around him. There are some useful options, including Darnell Mooney, a 1,000-yard wide receiver.

Mooney is joined by tight end Cole Kmet and running back David Montgomery. This trio can help Fields take the strides he’s expected to make in his second season.

Fields’ athleticism caused the 49ers problems when the two teams met in Week 8 last season. One of the game’s highlights was this 22-yard touchdown run by Fields:

The Niners’ attempts to keep Fields in the pocket more often will depend on edge-rusher Nick Bosa. He sacked Fields twice last season, and Bosa is tipped by ESPN’s Nick Wagoner to get to the quarterback three times this Sunday.

Bosa isn’t the only the only pass-rusher Fields will have to worry about. There’s also rookie defensive end Drake Jackson and tackle Arik Armstead in a deep and destructive 49ers rotation set to attack in waves.

San Francisco’s defense can keep Fields quiet, but those efforts will count for naught if Lance can’t make the grade. The 49ers traded three first-round picks to draft the dual-threat signal-caller with the third pick in 2021, so head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch need Lance to live up to the hype.

Said hype looked ill-founded when the 49ers opted against trading or releasing Garoppolo and instead brought him back on a new one-year deal. Shanahan spoke to KNBR’s Jake Hutchinson and downplayed what Jimmy G’s return means for Lance’s status

Kyle Shanahan on @KNBR on if 49ers are truly committed to Trey Lance after bringing back Garoppolo, not making Lance a captain. "Guys, this is Trey's first year starting for us. We were letting go of a $24 million starting quarterback to do that. We got him for a backup price." pic.twitter.com/1kL9s5vIpD — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) September 9, 2022

Lance has a good chance to impress if he quickly builds a rapport with the many talented skill players at his disposal. They include wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, both of whom are proficient gaining yards after the catch, as is tight end George Kittle.

Keeping all of these playmakers in check won’t be easy, but Eberflus established his reputation as a successful defensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts. His attempts to replicate the same success in Chicago hinge on franchise single-season sack leader Robert Quinn and sideline-to-sideline linebacker Roquan Smith.

Just like on offense, they are some notable names on the Bears’ defense, but not enough overall talent to keep pace with an opponent as well-stocked as the 49ers.