49ers vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Dallas Cowboys (4-9) will host the San Francisco 49ers (5-8) at AT&T Stadium Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Cowboys online:

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including San Francisco and Dallas

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the 49ers vs Cowboys live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 49ers vs Cowboys live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 49ers vs Cowboys live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the 49ers vs Cowboys live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the 49ers vs Cowboys live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the 49ers vs Cowboys live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

49ers vs Cowboys Preview

The Cowboys are coming off a 30-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Andy Dalton went 16-23 for 185 yards and two touchdowns against his former team, while Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard split carries, netting 87 yards between them.

They’ll be going up against a San Francisco team with more questions than answers at the quarterback position.

Nick Mullens will get the nod again for the 49ers despite two costly turnovers in last week’s 23-15 loss to the Washington Football Team. Mullens went 25-45 for 260 yards, a touchdown and an interception that was returned by Kamren Curl for a 76-yard score. A Chase Young strip sack then led to another Mullens turnover — and another WFT touchdown.

“If he wants to stay out there, he’s got to stop turning the ball over,” San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said about Mullens this week. “But I think when you look back to Sunday night, I think the other thing that sticks out the most is he missed a number of open throws, just throwing over guys’ heads, I guess, about four of them right now. I think that really sticks out to people and sticks out to fans and stuff, and it does to me, also. Nick needs to make those throws and he’s capable of making those throws, but I also know it doesn’t help when you have nine drops on top of that.”

One interesting storyline to watch will be surrounding Cowboys pass rusher Aldon Smith, who was a former first-round pick of the 49ers in 2011. It will be a reunion of sorts, as Smith spent his first four seasons with the 49ers before leaving the league for several years in 2015.

Smith is back this year after Dallas gave him another shot, and he currently leads the team in sacks with five. “It’s been great to have Aldon here,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said about Smith Wednesday. “I just think his personal story, his flight, to be doing what he’s doing is something unique and special. He’s been fun to work with — a very creative individual.”

Smith will likely get his chances against Mullens and a depleted 49ers o-line. The 49ers are three-point favorites in this one, so a close game is expected.