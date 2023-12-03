49ers vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) host the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, December 3 in a huge NFC showdown.

The game will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a free live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

49ers vs Eagles Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 49ers vs Eagles live streaming on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 49ers vs Eagles live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 49ers vs Eagles live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the 49ers vs Eagles live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

49ers vs Eagles Preview

The Eagles have won five games in a row, most recently taking down the Buffalo Bills, 37-34, in overtime. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts put three team on his back, going 18-31 for200 yards, three passing touchdowns and an interception. Hurts also rushed for 65 yards and two TDs, including the game winner in OT.

Philadelphia hadn’t always looked great, but it is finding ways to win every week. The Eagles have the league’s third-best scoring offense, netting 28.2 points per game.

Defensively, the Eagles are surrendering 22.4 points per contest. Philly boasts the NFL’s third-best defense against the run (85.3 yards per game).

On the other side, the 49ers are coming off a win over the Seattle Seahawks, 31-13, on Thanksgiving. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy went 21-30 for 209 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and running back Christian McCaffrey added 139 total yards and two rushing scores in the win.

The Niners’ defense was formidable once again, forcing two turnovers and allowing just 220 total yards in the win.

The 49ers are averaging 28.2 points per game on offense. Defensively, they’re giving up just 15.5 points a game, which is the tops in the NFL. Like the Eagles, the Niners’ defense is also staunch against the run, allowing 82.0 yards a game on the ground, which ranks second in the league.

San Francisco has won three straight, but Hurts and the Eagles will be the toughest matchup yet. Philly will also get tested by McCaffrey, so Eagles linebackers Haason Reddick and Nicholas Morrow had better have their A-games ready.

49ers vs Eagles: What They’re Saying

“He’s a winner and just continues to win. I think you saw that all last year, and also what he’s doing this year. I think he’s got good athleticism, I think he knows where to go with the football in a timely fashion, and I think he is accurate going there. Those are the things you want in a quarterback, and so hats off to him and Kyle and their staff for putting him in good positions and continuing to develop this guy.” — Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

“I love the commitment to the run game that they do on offense. I think that’s one of the coolest things. It’s not just that they’re committed to the run, but they know what they’re doing, too. They know how to use the quarterback as a runner. They know the adjustments defenses have to make, and then they know, when they are making those adjustments, how to use him as a passer. So I’ve got a lot of respect for them, just schematically and what they’ve done there.” — 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the Eagles.