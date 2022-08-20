49ers vs Vikings Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Trey Lance won’t get the chance to make an impression as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

Lance won’t play after having his fill of the Vikings during recent joint practice sessions. Those practices got heated more than once, aggressive energy that could carry over onto the field Saturday night and make this exhibition game a more entertaining contest.

This will also be another chance for young fringe players to build on the impressions they made in Week 1. For the 49ers, that means cornerback Sam Womack and wide receiver Danny Gray.

The Vikings will try to hit back with edge-rusher Patrick Jones II and rookie powerhouse guard Ed Ingram.

49ers vs Vikings Preview

Lance isn’t “expected to get onto the field,” according to NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco. 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan no doubt feels his starting signal-caller put in enough work against the Vikings during practice sessions.

It’s a reasonable assumption since “Lance completed 23 of 35 pass attempts” in those sessions, per Maiocco. One of those successful passes landed in the hands of Gray, who burned veteran Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson for a long score, highlighted by Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle:

Is this the Packers preseason secondary? Trey Lance deep TD pass to Danny Gray, who beat CB Patrick Peterson. #49ers pic.twitter.com/X0atWjegjh — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) August 17, 2022

Branch’s reference to the Packers concerns how often the 49ers got behind the Green Bay Packers secondary in Week 1. San Fran won the game 28-21 thanks in part to Nate Sudfeld hitting Gray’s fellow wideout Ray-Ray McCloud for a 39-yard touchdown.

If the 49ers can make similar gains against a suspect Vikings secondary they’ll force Minnesota into a shootout. The Vikings may struggle to win one of those even if elite receiver Justin Jefferson sees the field.

Jefferson is a dynamic field-stretcher, but he was shown up somewhat by Niners cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. The team’s fifth-round pick a year ago denied Jefferson a big play:

Deommodore Lenoir knocks one away from Justin Jefferson…. impressive! https://t.co/AdET5Oy5KR — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 18, 2022

Plays like this will run smoother if the Vikings have solid protection up front. The chances are good with Ingram in the lineup.

A second-round pick this year, Ingram’s a 307-pounder who can anchor well inside. The Vikings need his physicality after their interior blockers were bullied by Javon Kinlaw and the rest of the 49ers’ defensive line during practice:

49ers Javon Kinlaw just ATE this Vikings OLineman pic.twitter.com/FJU6K8C6rv — Brad (@Graham_SFN) August 17, 2022

Of course, the Vikings have their own disruptive playmakers on the defensive front. Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith are the headline acts on the edge, but Jones forced his way into the backfield more than once against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

So did Harrison Phillips, the beefy defensive tackle the Vikings acquired from the Buffalo Bills in free agency. Harrison is being counted on to make Minnesota’s switch to a 3-4 scheme work, and the early signs are good based on how much of a force he was against the Silver and Black, per Luke Braun of Locked on Vikings:

#Vikings DT @horribleharry99 had an unreal preseason debut vs the #Raiders. He played ten defensive snaps and recorded some kind of disruption on these four – which is an unreal clip. pic.twitter.com/9axhzTJt2U — Luke Braun (@LukeBraunNFL) August 19, 2022

New faces are helping the Vikings show signs of life on defense, and it could be a similar story for the 49ers if Womack continues to make plays. The fifth-round pick intercepted a pair of passes against the Packers and made a compelling case to become this season’s go-to nickel back, according to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area.

This has the look of being one of the more competitive games at this stage of the preseason, and not just because of the skirmishes during practice. Maiocco reported how one such incident involved 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

This was one of a few incidents leading to a melee noticed by Brad of TheSFNiners.com:

A little extra after the play early in team period #49ers pic.twitter.com/G3GxUZc8Je — Brad (@Graham_SFN) August 18, 2022

Whoever’s carrying the biggest chip into this one should walk away with the win.