’61st Street’ Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Created by Peter Moffat and including Michael B. Jordan as one of its executive producers, dramatic legal thriller “61st Street” is set to finally make its premiere on Sunday, April 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “61st Street” streaming online, with the first three options all offering free trials:

Starring Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance, “61st Street” is a “propulsive thriller” that takes viewers inside the Chicago criminal justice system, according to the AMC press release.

It teases:

“61st Street” is a propulsive thriller which courses through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department’s code of silence.

Vance plays Franklin Roberts, a public defender on the brink of retirement who gets wrapped up in a case where a Black athlete is accused of killing a white Chicago police detective.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Vance calls “61st Street” the “opportunity to have a conversation.”

“These shows open up an opportunity to have a conversation,” said Vance. “The tragedy is we avoid the conversations, and these situations keep coming up because we avoid them. There’s George Floyd. There’s Trayvon Martin. Just go down the list. And there’s going to be another one until somebody says, ‘These communities have to talk to each other.’ There can’t be just two or three ways of dealing with people based on their skin color. It’s very painful. But slavery was painful. And it took a long time for us to come to the realization that we’re better off trying to work it out outside the institution than within it.”

He added, “We don’t do anything in this country unless it’s an emergency, because we don’t want to change. It’s great to look at other countries and say, ‘Oh, they’re terrible. Look at what Russia is doing to the Ukraine.’ But look at our history. We ain’t too pretty, either. We need to look at ourselves. We got some mess in this country. Always have.”

The premiere episode is titled “Pilot” and its description reads, “Track star Moses Johnson is swept up into a world of chaos, violence and corrupt policing during a presumed drug sting gone wrong; public defender Franklin Roberts considers retirement and his impact on the community.”

Then on April 17 comes episode two, titled “The Hunter and the Hunted,” whose description reads, “While on a collision course with the Chicago Police Department, Moses makes contact with the one person who could save him; Martha chases political aspirations.”

In addition to Vance, the series stars Aunjanue Ellis, Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Tosin Cole, Andrene Ward-Hammond, and Bentley Green.

“61st Street” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on AMC.