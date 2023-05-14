76ers vs Celtics Game 7 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics is coming down to a Game 7 on Sunday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 76ers vs Celtics online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

76ers vs Celtics Game 7 Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers could not wrap things up in game six of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals. The No. 2 seed Boston Celtics led for much of the game and are now headed back home to host game seven. In the series, the visiting team has actually won four of the six games so far, so the Celtics don’t necessarily have a huge advantage at home.

After their win in game six, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke to the press and specifically cited point guard Marcus Smart as being key to the win.

“[Marcus Smart] got the pace going for us from start to finish,” Mazzulla said. “He did a great job of keeping us poised. He was the quarterback of our defense, him and [center Robert Williams]. When Smart can dictate the pace like that and get us into offense and get us into spacing and just play with that level of toughness, it was contagious. He’s one of our emotional leaders.”

In his own press conference, Smart defended his coach against the criticism that has been leveled his way, saying that the first-year head coach is learning and growing “just like all of us.”

“Joe’s learning, just like all of us. I know he’s been killed a lot, rightfully so. He needs to make some adjustments and he’s did that. And that’s all you can ask for. Just continue to be the best he can be. And it takes everybody, It’s a full-team effort,” said Smart, adding, “Joe’s not perfect. He was just put in a very tough situation this year and he’s doing the best he can, and that’s all we can ask for. We’re gonna continue to go out there and work our tails off for him just like he’s gonna go out there and continue to work his tail off for us.”

Smart also had a message for his teammates that they better be ready because this could be their last game of the season.

“This could be our last opportunity,” said Smart. “We don’t want to get off his court saying, ‘we could’ve done more, we should’ve done more.’ It’s gotta be a dogfight. You gotta be ready to scrap. You gotta be willing to take a shot to the face, to do whatever it takes to win.”

Game seven between the 76ers and Celtics airs live on Sunday, May 14 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.