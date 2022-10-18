76ers vs Celtics Live Stream: How to Watch Game for Free

Two teams eyeing the Larry O’Brien Trophy collide when the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers tip-off the new NBA season on Tuesday, October 18.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes TNT and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 76ers vs Celtics online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TNT is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 76ers vs Celtics live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with TNT, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 76ers vs Celtics live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 76ers vs Celtics live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

76ers vs Celtics Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics tip-off the new NBA season amid lofty expectations.

Boston fell short of the NBA title last season in the finals, and Philadelphia came up short in the playoffs. The 76ers have look to reach the finals this season with stars James Harden and Embiid in the lineup together to start the year. Harden arrived last season in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. He said he wants the off-court drama from his time and Brooklyn and Houston behind him.

“It’s just fresh, it’s a relief, it’s like… Let’s just go hoop,” Harden said via Sports Illustrated’s All 76ers. “Let’s just go hoop and just put it all together. So tomorrow is gonna be a really good start for us.”

Harden and Embiid give the 76ers a dangerous 1-2 scoring punch, the Sixers have a quality supporting cast surrounding the two stars. Boston has young talent that stunned everyone last season as the team emerged as a title contender. The Celtics have a talent core back with star players such as Jayson Tatum, and the team added a quality veteran in Blake Griffin.

“Honestly, it’s like the first day of school,” Tatum said via MassLive.com. “I got my outfit laid out, it’s just exciting. Time flies, it’s already my sixth year so just trying to stay in the moment, enjoy it because it’s a dream come true that I get to play basketball for a living so I’m ready to get back out there.”

P.J. Tucker adds veteran leadership to the 76ers. Tucker previously played for the Miami Heat, which got knocked out in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Celtics. Tucker claims that’s behind him.

“It’s a new season, man,” Tucker said via All 76ers. “New season, new team.” Would the veteran feel differently if he was still a part of the Heat organization? Surprisingly not.”

“Even if I was on Miami, it still wouldn’t be like a revenge type of thing,” Tucker added.