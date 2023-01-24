‘911 Lone Star’ Streaming: How to Watch Season 4 Online

Thrilling procedural “9-1-1: Lone Star” is back for its fourth season, premiering on Tuesday, January 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “9-1-1: Lone Star” streaming live online:

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 4 Preview

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 First Look Preview (HD)

“9-1-1: Lone Star” is a Texas-sized spinoff of the original “9-1-1” set in Los Angeles. It stars Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Jim Parrack, Sierra McClain, Ronen Rubinstein and more as first responders in Austin.

When we last saw the firefighters, cops and EMTs of “9-1-1: Lone Star,” the crew of the 126 had to fight to get Judd (Parrack) out from under a collapsed building after a gas leak caused an explosion. Luckily, he survived, but he did rebreak the leg he broke just weeks before in a horseback-riding accident.

In emotional news, TK (Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) got engaged in the middle of the night, with TK saying to Carlos, “For the first time in my life, the love that I feel is infinitely more powerful than the fear of losing it. Every moment that we’re not married is a wasted moment, and we only get so many.”

Finally, Owen (Lowe) had a scare that his cancer had returned, which drudged up a lot of his September 11 PTSD, but it turned out to be a fungal infection and not cancer after all.

When the show returns for its fourth season, there will be some new (and returning) faces. Deadline reports that Neal McDonough will reprise his guest role of Sgt. Ty O’Brian, a tough as nails police officer who butted heads with Owen. Plus, D.B. Woodside joins the season as Trevor, a pastor whose job brought him to Austin, Texas, and who gets caught in a rare and dangerous storm with his daughter.

And Amanda Schull will play FBI Special Agent Rose Casey, who is investigating members of an extremist group that she thinks is planning a terrorist attack. Casey will enlist Owen’s help in stopping the dangerous strike.

Futhermore, TVLine reports that Lyndsy Fonseca will reprise her role as Michelle Blake’s (Liv Tyler) sister Iris, who was last seen in the season 1 finale. When Michelle last saw Iris, she was living in a homeless camp, but it sounds like she is doing a lot better now and will even develop a bond with TK and Carlos.

The season 4 premiere is titled “The New Hotness” and its description reads, “The 126 is called into action to a county fair when a fast-moving group of severe thunderstorms hits Austin, Texas; Owen’s newfound passion for motorcycling puts him on a potentially dangerous path; Tommy meets an attractive single father.”

“9-1-1: Lone Star” season 4 premieres Tuesday, January 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.