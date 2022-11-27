How to Watch ‘A Christmas Present’ Candace Cameron Bure Movie Online

Candace Cameron Bure has moved from Hallmark to Great American Family and her first Christmas movie for GAF is “A Christmas… Present,” premiering Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

‘A Christmas… Present’ Preview

Candace Cameron Bure Presents: A Christmas… Present – Preview – Great American Family Starring- Candace Cameron Bure & Marc Blucas More about #AChristmasPresent: greatamericanfamily.com/movie/a-christmas-present/ #GreatAmericanChristmas: It’s Christmas on Great American Family! Here your favorite stars, original movies, and fun-filled specials shine merry and bright all throughout the season. So deck your halls, mark your calendars, and get ready to celebrate your new favorite holiday tradition. Great American Christmas… 2022-10-31T18:26:53Z

“A Christmas… Present” stars Candace Cameron Bure and Marc Blucas as a couple who learns an important lesson about the reason for the season.

The GAF press release reads:

Real Estate Agent Maggie Larson (Bure) and her family will be spending Christmas with her recently widowed brother, Paul (Blucas), and his young daughter at their house. Maggie is determined to give her brother and niece the best Christmas possible and to lift their spirits when they most need it. Though Maggie’s plan is to aid her brother, his faith and parenting style ultimately helps her to understand issues within her own life and a need for closeness in her own family.

Bure previously gave an interview with the Wall Street Journal talking about her decision to leave Hallmark for GAF, which is that she had been looking for more faith-based programming.

Bill Abbott is the chief executive of Great American Media; he was previously at Hallmark and Bure said she knew that GAF had people involved who are “Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

“We’re really here to spread joy and to spread love and happy, good feelings,” she said of GAC’s intent, adding, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core” of its holiday movies.

She added, “I want to be able to tell that story in a beautiful way, but also that is not off-putting to the unbeliever or someone who shares a different faith.”

The rest of the new holiday films on GAF this season include:

“Christmas on Candy Cane Lane” – December 3

On the heels of her debut, Candace will also be behind-the-scenes involved with this film which features her former Full House co-star Andrea Barber as a woman who struggles to pick up the mantle of “Christmas Maven” which is a title her mother was lovingly known as.

“B&B Merry” – December 4

Jen Lilley leads the cast in this about luxury travel blogger who gets an invite to a place to write a review. Along the way, she may find love with Jesse Hutch’s inn owner.

“Aisle Be Home For Christmas” – December 9

Two exes wind up stranded in a store with no service and must sit through a snowstorm where they are forced to reexamine their relationship.

“Crown Prince of Christmas” – December 10

Favorite Cindy Busby returns to the network in this “spin” on a royal romance trope. This time it follows a woman who makes a joke that she’s dating a prince only for her family to believe her and expect her to bring home a prince. Previously A Prince for the Holidays.

“A Belgian Chocolate Christmas” – December 11

At this time, this title has been removed from GAC’s schedule and nothing will air on the 11. This is a mistaken identity romance trope about a woman who takes the place of her friend in a culinary school only to find romance with the chocolatier who leads their course. Jaclyn Hales and Zane Stephens co-star.

“Crafting Christmas” – December 17

Jillian Murray, who played in the Cinderella romance, Prescription for Love, a few years ago, will star as an artist whose work mysteriously is entered into a local festival. Previously A Brush with Christmas Romance.

“The Art of Christmas” – December 18

Struggling with her craft, an artist reluctantly accepts a teaching job while she tries to decide what’s next.

“A Christmas… Present” premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on GAF.