How to Watch Abraham Lincoln History Channel Documentary Online Free

The latest documentary coming to TV just in time for Presidents’ Day 2022 is “Abraham Lincoln,” premiering Sunday, February 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Abraham Lincoln” online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

This epic three-night event aims to be “the definitive biography of the 16th president, the man who led the country during its bloodiest war and greatest crisis,” — Abraham Lincoln, according to the History Channel press release.

It continues:

With a blend of premium re-creation, archival photos and interviews featuring Lincoln’s correspondence, personal diaries, and speeches this miniseries provides a new, contemporary understanding of the complexities behind Lincoln, the man and Lincoln, the President. “Abraham Lincoln” will feature in-depth interviews with President Barack Obama, Gen. Stanley McCrystal, renowned historians Christy Coleman, Allen Guelzo, Edna Greene Medford, Dr. Caroline Janney and more. Emmy Award-nominated actor Graham Sibley portrays Abraham Lincoln in the series. From Lincoln’s impoverished childhood to his days as a young prairie lawyer and budding politician, through his unlikely election to the presidency and his assassination only five days after the end of the Civil War, “Abraham Lincoln” offers viewers new and surprising insights into the man consistently ranked by historians and the American people as the country’s greatest president. Viewers will learn of the lesser-known aspects of Lincoln’s life and leadership through premium dramatic live-action scenes where his humility, empathy, resilience, ambition, political acumen, and humor are on full display. Combined with expert interviews, archival photos and news accounts, Lincoln’s letters, writings and speeches, and remembrances from his contemporaries, this miniseries provides a fresh, contemporary understanding of the complexities of young Abraham Lincoln who grows to become President Lincoln, the man who saved the Union, won the war and secured emancipation.

The miniseries is executive produced by Doris Kearns Goodwin, renowned presidential historian and whose best-selling book, “Leadership: In Turbulent Times,” is the basis for the series.

“I am so glad to be partnering again with the History Channel — this time to tell the story of Abraham Lincoln, whose leadership carried our country through one of its most perilous times,” said Goodwin in a statement. “Lincoln’s humanity, sense of purpose and ultimately his principled character provides for us a powerful example of how we might treat each other with dignity and respect if we are to become the nation that he imagined we could be.”

“Abraham Lincoln” premieres Sunday, February 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the History Channel.