AC Milan vs Inter Live Stream: How to Watch for Free in US

The Derby della Madonnina makes its way to the Champions League semifinals, as intense rivals AC Milan and Inter battle it out in Leg 1 of their matchup on Wednesday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS and TUDN

Milan vs Inter Champions League Semifinal Leg 1 Preview

One half of the Champions League semifinal is a rematch of last year’s semi between Manchester City and Real Madrid. The other side is an all-Italian semifinal; the last time these two teams met in the final four of the Champions League was two decades ago when Milan beat Inter to advance to the finals against Juventus.

The first leg of the Milan vs Inter semifinal takes place on May 10 in Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in San Siro, Milan, Italy, and the second leg will be held on May 16, also in San Siro. Milan and Inter are both kind of underdogs in the tournament becuase they both finished runner-up in their respective groups, then Inter knocked off No. 2 seed Porto and Milan knocked off top-seeded Napoli to advance to the semifinals.

In a pre-match press conference (via ACMilan.com), Milan head coach Stefano Pioli said that he thinks his team can be anybody right now.

“We’ve knocked out Tottenham and Napoli; we can knock anybody out. Inter are the favourites for some, but we want to give it a good go. We need to take into account that this tie is played over 180 minutes. We’ve been in great form in the Champions League. Now, we’ll try to take one more step to reach the final; it would be amazing,” said Pioli.

He added, “The team has never lacked spirit but spirit alone isn’t enough if we don’t have the right quality and care. The game will be tough but entertaining. I’ve tried to instil determination in my team but also the joy at playing in a match like this … We’re expecting the atmosphere at San Siro to be electric. The fans will drive us to give our all from start to finish.”

Meanwhile, Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi said in his pre-match press conference (via Reuters) that his team knows what is at stake and they are “very focused.”

“We will have to be very good at using our heads when we need to, because there are always unexpected events in such important matches: in the last ones, we have always been good at being lucid,” said Inzaghi. “It’s a very important match as other finals have been. It’s not a derby, but the derby. We know what it means for us, for the club, for the fans, even for myself. But I’m quite serene, I’ve seen the boys very focused.”

The first leg of AC Milan vs Inter Milan kicks off on Wednesday, May 10 at 3 p.m. Eastern time on CBS Sports and Paramount Plus.