Academy Awards 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Oscars Online

It’s the biggest night of the year for movies when the 95th Academy Awards air live on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Oscars streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Oscars live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Oscars live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Oscars live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 Oscars live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Academy Awards 2023 Preview

Hosted by comedian and late night TV personality Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Oscars are honoring the best in film from 2022.

The nominations in the major categories are as follows:

Best Picture

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT, Malte Grunert, Producer

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

ELVIS, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

THE FABELMANS, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers

TÁR, Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers

TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS, Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

WOMEN TALKING, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler in ELVIS

Colin Farrell in THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Brendan Fraser in THE WHALE

Paul Mescal in AFTERSUN

Bill Nighy in LIVING

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson in THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Brian Tyree Henry in CAUSEWAY

Judd Hirsch in THE FABELMANS

Barry Keoghan in THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Ke Huy Quan in EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett in TÁR

Ana de Armas in BLONDE

Andrea Riseborough in TO LESLIE

Michelle Williams in THE FABELMANS

Michelle Yeoh in EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

Hong Chau in THE WHALE

Kerry Condon in THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Jamie Lee Curtis in EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Stephanie Hsu in EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Animated Feature Film

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO, Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON, Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH, Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

THE SEA BEAST, Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

TURNING RED, Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Cinematography

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT, James Friend

BARDO, FALSE CHRONICLE OF A HANDFUL OF TRUTHS, Darius Khondji

ELVIS, Mandy Walker

EMPIRE OF LIGHT, Roger Deakins

TÁR, Florian Hoffmeister

Directing

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN, Martin McDonagh

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

THE FABELMANS, Steven Spielberg

TÁR, Todd Field

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS, Ruben Östlund

