Aces vs Storm Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Las Vegas Aces head to Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, May 20 to kick off their season against the Seattle Storm.

The game (3 p.m. ET) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Aces vs Storm online:

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Aces vs Storm live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." ABC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial.

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Aces vs Storm live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts ABC games) and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Orange" bundle.

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Aces vs Storm live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Aces vs Storm live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Aces vs Storm Preview

The defending-champion Aces are looking to repeat again this year, but they have a challenge out of the gate, as they will be without head coach Becky Hammon for the first two games of the seaqson, including this one. Hammon will be serving a two-game suspension after a league investigation found that Las Vegas violated rules regarding “impermissible player benefits.”

Las Vegas finished with a 26-10 record last season and it will be led yet again by reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year A’ja Wilson, who averaged 20.3 points and 10.4 rebounds a game last year. The Aces also added one of the WNBA’s best players in former Chicago Sky champ Candace Parker, who had 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists a game last season.

“We’re just going after another one,” Wilson said about the Aces’ goal this season. “I’m approaching it just like I want one. I’m hungry for it again.”

The reigning MVP knows winning a ring last year has put a target on the team’s back — and she’s fine with that. “I don’t think the league really liked us before,” Wilson added. “They don’t like us now. It’s something we’re used to when it comes to pressure and everything else.”

On the other side, the Storm will be navigating foreign waters this year without longtime leader Sue Bird, who retired after last season. Seattle also lost former league MVP Breanna Stewart, who left to play for the New York Liberty, so not many people are picking the Storm to go very far this season.

“I love that. I love being the underdog,” Storm head coach Noelle Quinn told the Seattle Times. “I love not being talked about. We are daily putting our work in, grinding. And I love where we’re at. We have a good group. They are really working well together. They’re enjoying each other. Still, for us, the level of expectation is to compete. We’re all professionals. Every night in and every night out, we’re going to work our butts off, and that level of expectation will never change.”

Seattle finished right behind Las Vegas in the Western Conference standings with a 22-14 mark, and it boasted a 13-5 record at home. With Bird and Stewart gone, expect veterans Jewell Loyd, Ezi Magbegor and Mercedes Russell to lead the Storm.

“This is that next chapter for me,” Loyd said. “I’m still here, but it’s basically a whole new team. A different identity for sure. I’m excited about the team and who we are. My personality is going to come out a lot this season. But more than anything, I’m excited to see the growth we make this season.”