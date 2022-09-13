ACM Honors 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors is making its debut on FOX when it airs on Tuesday, September 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 ACM Honors streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 ACM Honors live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 ACM Honors live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 ACM Honors live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 ACM Honors live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 ACM Honors live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

2022 Academy of Country Music Honors Preview

Play

Little Big Town Performs "House That Built Me" | ACM HONORS Little Big Down performs House That Built Me. Subscribe now for more FOX clips: fox.tv/SubscribeFOX Like FOX on Facebook: ‪fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ Little Big Town Performs "House That Built Me" | ACM HONORS youtube.com/user/FoxBroadcasting #LittleBigTown #countrymusic #fox 2022-09-10T03:59:48Z

Hosted by country star Carly Pearce, the 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors brings together the biggest stars in country music to celebrate the best in the past year.

Special honorees in 2022 include Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen and the cast of “Yellowstone.”

The FOX press release teases:

The all-star event, dubbed “Country Music industry’s favorite night,” will recognize several special honorees, including ACM Triple Crown Award recipient Miranda Lambert, ACM Spirit Award recipient Chris Stapleton, ACM Poet’s Award recipient Shania Twain, ACM Milestone Award recipient Morgan Wallen and ACM Film Award recipient “Yellowstone.”



Reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year and four-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce will return for a second year to host the ceremony. Pearce also will grace the stage with a musical performance. Across the star-studded evening of live music and tributes, audiences will see additional performances from iconic country music artists, including ACM Award winner and Grammy nominee Trace Adkins, performing his cover of “A Country Boy Can Survive,” from the upcoming FOX country music drama “Monarch,” in which he stars alongside Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel.

Performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, The Warren Brothers, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, ERNEST, Vince Gill, HARDY, Wynonna Judd, Avril Lavigne, Little Big Town, Carly Pearce, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and more.

“Country music royalty reigns on FOX this fall, starting with the debut of Monarch, the network’s new drama about the first family of country music, followed by one of country’s most special nights, ACM Honors,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement. “This partnership with the Academy of Country Music marks the return to television for this beloved, star-studded event, giving country fans everywhere all the more reason to call FOX home.”

“We are thrilled to bring one of our industry’s favorite and most poignant nights back to primetime television and to kick off our first-ever ACM partnership with FOX,” added Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside. “Being our 15th anniversary show makes the return to television even more special and a great opportunity to bring ACM Honors to the fans to experience the admiration and respect that our Country community has for its own through emotional tributes and unique performances.”

The 2022 ACM Honors airs on Tuesday, September 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.