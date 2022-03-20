How to Watch Adele NBC London Concert Special Online

Coming on the heels of the very successful Adele concert on CBS, there is a new concert special coming to TV for the global superstar singer called “An Audience With Adele.” It premieres Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “An Audience with Adele” live online:

“An Audience With Adele” promises to feature the Grammy-winning singer “in front of a star-studded audience at the world-famous London Palladium,” where she will “perform a collection of her original songs,” according to the NBC press release.

It continues:

Adele fans will be able to watch the global superstar in an unforgettable night of music performing her first hometown show since 2017. The special features Adele’s soulful renditions of classic chart-toppers, including “Someone Like You” and “Hello,” as well as newer hits such as “Easy on Me.” Throughout the concert, celebrity attendees ask Adele questions about her idols and inspirations. In addition, Adele is surprised with a guest from her childhood.

The concert previously aired in the United Kingdom on ITV. It featured special celebrity guests that included Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, Dua Lip and Idris Elba. There was also a surprise visit from a teacher from Adele’s childhood, the video of which went viral online.

Adele herself tweeted about it, writing, “Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing ‘An Audience With…’. There was so much love in the room for each other, it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven.”

The stateside broadcast of the special will hopefully help soothe the disappointed fans from when Adele had to cancel her Las Vegas residency in late January 2022. It was slated to begin on January 21, but the singer posted a video to social media where she tearfully apologized and said the show just wasn’t ready and that half the crew was sick with COVID.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” said Adele, adding, “Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are and it’s been impossible to finish the show and I can’t give you what I have right now. I’m gutted. I’m gutted. I’m sorry it’s so last-minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run otu of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that traveled to go. I’m really, really sorry.”

“An Audience With Adele” premieres Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.