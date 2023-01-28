How to Watch AFC Championship Game 2023 Online for Free

The AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs for a trip to Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Sunday night at Arrowhead.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Bengals vs Chiefs streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Bengals vs Chiefs live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Bengals vs Chiefs live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bengals vs Chiefs live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bengals vs Chiefs live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bengals vs Chiefs live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bengals vs Chiefs live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Bengals vs Chiefs Preview

The AFC Championship is set. The 12-4 Cincinnati Bengals defeated the 13-3 Buffalo Bills and the 14-3 Kansas City Chiefs defeated the 9-8 Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round to advance to the conference championship.

The winner will advance to Super Bowl LVII on February 12 to face the winner of the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite being the No. 3 seed, the Bengals have been favored against the Chiefs at times in the week leading up to the game. The betting line has bounced back and forth several times, with no team favored by more than 1.5. A lot of that depends on how Chiefs quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes bounces back from the ankle sprain he sustained in the divisional round game.

In his pre-game press conference, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that he thinks the Bengals are a very deserving football team to be in the AFC championship and the Chiefs “look forward to the challenge.”

“We look forward to the challenge of playing the Bengals. Obviously, they’re a heck of a football team and well deserving to be in the position they’re in. They played great football yesterday,” said Reid.

He then addressed Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury, saying, “It’s been reported that it’s a high ankle sprain and that’s pretty accurate … he’s worked hard in the treatment and is doing OK … he told you guys, he mentioned it to you that he’s going to play, so that’s his mindset. We’ll just take it day by day and see how he does.”

Reid was also asked about the backup quarterback Chad Henne, who came in when Mahomes went down in the divisional round. Reid has every confidence in Henne’s preparation should Mahomes not be able to play.

“He’s got a consistent personality, he’s smart, like a well-aged pro he knows how to prepare without getting a lot of reps and so we didn’t have any of the hiccups that you’d have as far as clock management and all that stuff. He handled it and the guys know, they know how he goes about his business, so his leadership also fits in there,” said Reid.

He also praised Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and said that they’re going to have to “wrap him up” or it’ll be a long game.

“He’s a strong kid, he is elusive and you’ve gotta make sure that you wrap him up … he’s a heck of a football player,” said Reid.

The AFC Championship between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs kicks off on Sunday, January 29 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on CBS.