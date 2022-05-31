AGT 2022 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Hit talent competition series “America’s Got Talent” is back for its 17th season, premiering Tuesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch "America's Got Talent" live online:

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch "America's Got Talent" live on the FuboTV app

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch "America's Got Talent" live on the DirecTV Stream app

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If you don't need to watch live, you can watch all new episodes the next day via Peacock TV's "Premium" plan

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch "America's Got Talent" the next day on the Peacock app

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" bundle.

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch "America's Got Talent" live on the Sling TV app

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Preview

Play

Simon Cowell is back for the 17th season of “America’s Got Talent” alongside “the star-studded judging panel with global fashion icon Heidi Klum, fan-favorite comedian Howie Mandel and acclaimed actress and international superstar Sofia Vergara,” according to the NBC press release.

For the first two months, “America’s Got Talent” will air its pre-taped audition rounds before heading into six weeks of live shows airing from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium beginning on Tuesday, August 9. Results shows will air on Wednesdays and the finale will air in September 2022.

Last September, magician Dustin Tavella was crowned the winner of season 16, earning the $1 million grand prize and a slot in the “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE” stage show at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.

Tavella’s bio is as follows:

Tavella won America’s hearts and votes through magic with his inspirational performances tapping into stories from his personal life including his wedding day and his sons’ adoptions. His final emotionally charged act showcased his art of storytelling with the spirit of philanthropy, using magic to spread his message of the power of giving. Born and raised in Pottstown, Penn., he grew up going to magic shows with his grandparents in Atlantic City and fell in love with the art of connecting and entertaining people through magic. With a personal motto of always living life with purpose, Tavella has worked with numerous humanitarian organizations aiding the homeless, mentoring in youth programs and helping women in crisis. He is a magician who aims to inspire audiences by using magic to connect with people from all different walks of life. He now resides in Virginia Beach, Va., with his wife, Kari, and their adopted sons, Xander and Sylas.

Judge and executive producer Simon Cowell said in a statement, “I’m so happy for Dustin, this will change his life and his family’s life. Next stop… Vegas!”

“For the past 16 seasons ‘America’s Got Talent’ has discovered incredible acts from across the globe, and Dustin Tavella continues that tradition, effortlessly delivering on what makes this show uniquely special,” said Jenny Groom, executive vice president, entertainment unscripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Dustin opened his heart to America, captivating viewers with his blend of magic and personal storytelling. His win exemplifies what AGT is all about — positivity, inspiration and connection — and speaks to exactly what our country needs right now.”

“It has been another inspirational season of ‘America’s Got Talent’ and we couldn’t be more pleased to have crowned Dustin Tavella as our season 16 winner tonight,” said Jennifer Mullin, CEO, Fremantle. “His messages of hope, gratitude and helping others resonated throughout the season, and we can’t wait to see how his act continues to flourish when he joins the America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE stage show.”

“America’s Got Talent” season 17 premieres Tuesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.