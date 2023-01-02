AGT All Stars Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

“America’s Got Talent” is back with a winter edition featuring the best acts from its 17 seasons. “America’s Got Talent: All Stars” premieres Monday, January 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC live in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here's a full guide on the different ways to watch "America's Got Talent: All Stars" streaming live online:

‘America’s Got Talent: All Stars’ Preview

In the original show’s 17 seasons, “America’s Got Talent” has spawned several spinoffs and specials and the latest one is the show’s first all-star season.

The NBC press release teases:

This new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises around the world. The contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title. “America’s Got Talent” creator and executive producer Simon Cowell will judge alongside global fashion icon Heidi Klum and renowned comedian Howie Mandel. “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will serve as host. With more than 70 local versions of “Got Talent” produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas, “AGT: All-Stars” brings together the most beloved and memorable contestants from across the globe for one of the toughest competitions yet. The best of the best will return to the stage to showcase their talent in hopes of being crowned the first-ever winner of “AGT: All-Stars.”

The 60 acts returning to the AGT stage to compete in the all-star season are as follows:

See the full list of AGT: All-Stars contestants below:

Aidan Bryant (aerialist) — America’s Got Talent season 16

Aidan McCann (magician) — Britain’s Got Talent 2020

Alan Silva (aerialist) — America’s Got Talent season 15

Ana-Maria Mărgean (ventriloquist) — Romania’s Got Talent 2021 (winner)

Aneeshwar Kunchala (poet) — Britain’s Got Talent 2022

Archie Williams (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 15

Avery Dixon (musician) — America’s Got Talent season 17

Axel Blake (comedian) — Britain’s Got Talent 2022 (winner)

Bello Sisters (hand balancing) — America’s Got Talent season 15

Berywam (a capella group) — America’s Got Talent season 14

Bir Khalsa (extreme variety) — America’s Got Talent season 14

Brandon Leake (poet) — America’s Got Talent season 15 (winner)

Brett Loudermilk (extreme variety) — America’s Got Talent season 15

Caly Bevier (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 11

Captain Ruin (extreme variety) — Australia’s Got Talent 2019

Cristina Rae (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 15

Dance Town Family (dance) — America’s Got Talent season 15

Daneliya Tulsehova (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 15

Darius Mabda (dance) — Romania’s Got Talent 2022 (winner)

Detroit Youth Choir (choir) — America’s Got Talent season 14

Divyansh & Manuraj (music act) — India’s Got Talent 2022 (winner)

Dustin Tavella (magician) — America’s Got Talent season 16 (winner)

Dustin’s Dojo (variety) — America’s Got Talent season 9

Emil & Dariel (music act) — America’s Got Talent season 9

Eric Chien (magician) — Asia’s Got Talent 2019 (winner)/America’s Got Talent season 14

Flau’jae (rapper) — America’s Got Talent season 13

Human Fountains (variety) — America’s Got Talent season 13

Jackie Fabulous (comedian) — America’s Got Talent season 14

Jamie Leahey (ventriloquist) — Britain’s Got Talent 2022

Jasper Cherry (magician) — Britain’s Got Talent 2021

Jeanick Fournier (singer) — Canada’s Got Talent 2022 (winner)

Jimmie Herrod (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 16

Josh Blue (comedian) — America’s Got Talent season 16

Keiichi Iwasaki (magician) — Britain’s Got Talent 2022

Keren Montero (singer) — Dominicana’s Got Talent 2021 (winner)

Kodi Lee (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 14 (winner)

Light Balance Kids (dance) — America’s Got Talent season 14

Lioz (magician) — Australia’s Got Talent 2020/America’s Got Talent season 10

Lukas & Falco (animal act) — Das Supertalent (winner)

Malevo (dance) — America’s Got Talent season 11

Mandy Harvey (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 12

Mervant Vera (magician) — America’s Got Talent season 17

Mike E Winfield (comedian) — America’s Got Talent season 17

Mini Droids (dance) — Belgium’s Got Talent 2021 (winner)

Ndlovu Youth Choir (choir) — America’s Got Talent season 14

Peter Antonious (mentalist) — America’s Got Talent season 16

Peter Rosalita (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 16

Power Duo (aerialists) — Philippine’s Got Talent 2016 (winner)

Robert Finley (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 14

Sacred Riana (magician) — Asia’s Got Talent (winner)/America’s Got Talent season 13

Sara James (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 17

Sethward (variety) — America’s Got Talent seasons 15-17

Terry Fator (ventriloquist) — America’s Got Talent season 2

Tom Ball (singer) — Britain’s Got Talent 2022

Tone the Chief (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 8

Vitoria Bueno (ballerina) — Das Supertalent 2021

Vivianna Rossi (aerialist) — America’s Got Talent season 17

Voices of Hope Children’s Choir (choir) — America’s Got Talent season 13

World Taekwondo (variety) — America’s Got Talent season 16

Yumbo Dump (variety) — Asia’s Got Talent/America’s Got Talent season 13

“America’s Got Talent: All Stars” premieres Monday, January 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.