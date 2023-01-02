AGT All Stars Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

“America’s Got Talent” is back with a winter edition featuring the best acts from its 17 seasons. “America’s Got Talent: All Stars” premieres Monday, January 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
‘America’s Got Talent: All Stars’ Preview
In the original show’s 17 seasons, “America’s Got Talent” has spawned several spinoffs and specials and the latest one is the show’s first all-star season.
The NBC press release teases:
This new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises around the world. The contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title.
“America’s Got Talent” creator and executive producer Simon Cowell will judge alongside global fashion icon Heidi Klum and renowned comedian Howie Mandel. “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will serve as host.
With more than 70 local versions of “Got Talent” produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas, “AGT: All-Stars” brings together the most beloved and memorable contestants from across the globe for one of the toughest competitions yet. The best of the best will return to the stage to showcase their talent in hopes of being crowned the first-ever winner of “AGT: All-Stars.”
The 60 acts returning to the AGT stage to compete in the all-star season are as follows:
See the full list of AGT: All-Stars contestants below:
Aidan Bryant (aerialist) — America’s Got Talent season 16
Aidan McCann (magician) — Britain’s Got Talent 2020
Alan Silva (aerialist) — America’s Got Talent season 15
Ana-Maria Mărgean (ventriloquist) — Romania’s Got Talent 2021 (winner)
Aneeshwar Kunchala (poet) — Britain’s Got Talent 2022
Archie Williams (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 15
Avery Dixon (musician) — America’s Got Talent season 17
Axel Blake (comedian) — Britain’s Got Talent 2022 (winner)
Bello Sisters (hand balancing) — America’s Got Talent season 15
Berywam (a capella group) — America’s Got Talent season 14
Bir Khalsa (extreme variety) — America’s Got Talent season 14
Brandon Leake (poet) — America’s Got Talent season 15 (winner)
Brett Loudermilk (extreme variety) — America’s Got Talent season 15
Caly Bevier (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 11
Captain Ruin (extreme variety) — Australia’s Got Talent 2019
Cristina Rae (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 15
Dance Town Family (dance) — America’s Got Talent season 15
Daneliya Tulsehova (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 15
Darius Mabda (dance) — Romania’s Got Talent 2022 (winner)
Detroit Youth Choir (choir) — America’s Got Talent season 14
Divyansh & Manuraj (music act) — India’s Got Talent 2022 (winner)
Dustin Tavella (magician) — America’s Got Talent season 16 (winner)
Dustin’s Dojo (variety) — America’s Got Talent season 9
Emil & Dariel (music act) — America’s Got Talent season 9
Eric Chien (magician) — Asia’s Got Talent 2019 (winner)/America’s Got Talent season 14
Flau’jae (rapper) — America’s Got Talent season 13
Human Fountains (variety) — America’s Got Talent season 13
Jackie Fabulous (comedian) — America’s Got Talent season 14
Jamie Leahey (ventriloquist) — Britain’s Got Talent 2022
Jasper Cherry (magician) — Britain’s Got Talent 2021
Jeanick Fournier (singer) — Canada’s Got Talent 2022 (winner)
Jimmie Herrod (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 16
Josh Blue (comedian) — America’s Got Talent season 16
Keiichi Iwasaki (magician) — Britain’s Got Talent 2022
Keren Montero (singer) — Dominicana’s Got Talent 2021 (winner)
Kodi Lee (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 14 (winner)
Light Balance Kids (dance) — America’s Got Talent season 14
Lioz (magician) — Australia’s Got Talent 2020/America’s Got Talent season 10
Lukas & Falco (animal act) — Das Supertalent (winner)
Malevo (dance) — America’s Got Talent season 11
Mandy Harvey (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 12
Mervant Vera (magician) — America’s Got Talent season 17
Mike E Winfield (comedian) — America’s Got Talent season 17
Mini Droids (dance) — Belgium’s Got Talent 2021 (winner)
Ndlovu Youth Choir (choir) — America’s Got Talent season 14
Peter Antonious (mentalist) — America’s Got Talent season 16
Peter Rosalita (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 16
Power Duo (aerialists) — Philippine’s Got Talent 2016 (winner)
Robert Finley (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 14
Sacred Riana (magician) — Asia’s Got Talent (winner)/America’s Got Talent season 13
Sara James (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 17
Sethward (variety) — America’s Got Talent seasons 15-17
Terry Fator (ventriloquist) — America’s Got Talent season 2
Tom Ball (singer) — Britain’s Got Talent 2022
Tone the Chief (singer) — America’s Got Talent season 8
Vitoria Bueno (ballerina) — Das Supertalent 2021
Vivianna Rossi (aerialist) — America’s Got Talent season 17
Voices of Hope Children’s Choir (choir) — America’s Got Talent season 13
World Taekwondo (variety) — America’s Got Talent season 16
Yumbo Dump (variety) — Asia’s Got Talent/America’s Got Talent season 13
“America’s Got Talent: All Stars” premieres Monday, January 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.