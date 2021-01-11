How to Watch Alabama vs Ohio State ‘Film Room’ Broadcast Online

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-0) will take on the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

While the regular broadcast will be on ESPN, everyone’s favorite Film Room broadcast will be on ESPNEWS. Gene Chizik, Dave Clawson (Wake Forest), Hugh Freeze (Liberty) and Sam Washington (North Carolina A&T) will be featured on this year’s version.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Alabama vs Ohio State Film Room broadcast online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Alabama vs Ohio State Film Room broadcast live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Alabama vs Ohio State Film Room broadcast live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Alabama vs Ohio State Film Room broadcast live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Alabama vs Ohio State Film Room broadcast live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Alabama vs Ohio State Preview

The Buckeyes last played on January 1, when they disposed of the Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl, 49-28, led by a standout performance by quarterback Justin Fields. The OSU quarterback went 22-28 for 385 yards, six touchdowns and an interception in the win. Trey Sermon also rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown, shredding Clemson’s defense for 6.1 yards per carry.

Now, they’ll be facing a Crimson Tide team who beat Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl, 31-14, also on New Year’s Day. Quarterback Mac Jones was lights out in the win, completing 83.3 percent of his passes for four touchdowns and no picks. Bama has averaged 48.2 points a game this season with Jones under center, which was second overall in the nation. Thus, for Ohio State, head coach Ryan Day says a major key to this game just might be containment.

“It really isn’t about how many yards you give up,” Day said, per 247 Sports. “It’s all about getting stops. … You can let them drive the entire length of the field, but if they kick field goals or you get turnovers along the way, good things are going to happen.”

OSU will also have to contend with a Crimson Tide defense that is allowing 19 points a game. “They’re the type of group that never makes a mistake in terms of what gap they’re supposed to be in,” Ohio State center Josh Myers said about Alabama, per ESPN. “If they’re on a blitz, no one messes up. … I’ve been watching a bunch of film on them, and I don’t think I’ve seen it one time.”

On defense, the Buckeyes are surrendering 22 points a game this year, and they represent the toughest challenge Nick Saban and company have faced all season. “They’re very well-coached in every phase, and their team plays with great intangibles, discipline, toughness, play hard. Seem to have great togetherness on their team. So I think those are all great indicators of what a great job Ryan Day does as a head coach and as a leader of his organization,” Meyer said about OSU, per 247 Sports.

All eyes will likely be on fields and Jones in this one, both of whom are considered to be top quarterback prospects. Fields has been dealing with an injury to his ribs, but the talented quarterback says he’ll be fine. “I’ll be good come Monday night,” Fields vowed.