How to Watch Alabama A&M vs FAMU Football

Alabama A&M takes on Florida A&M in SWAC action on Saturday, September 24.

Alabama A&M vs FAMU Preview

Alabama A&M (0-3) and Florida A&M (1-2) look to turn around their seasons when clashing on Saturday.

It has been tough sledding for Alabama A&M thus far in three lopsided losses. The Bulldogs fell 59-0 to Alabama-Birmingham in the season opener followed by a 38-17 loss to Troy and 28-3 defeat against Austin Peay.

In the closest game of the season, Alabama A&M trailed Troy 31-3 before scoring twice in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs mustered a field goal in the other two games.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say [AAMU] is struggling. They’re 0-3, but 0-0 in conference play. Everything they want is still on the table,” Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons said via the Tallahassee Democrat’s Gerald Thomas III.

“We’re a game behind in the conference, not them,” Simmons added. “They’ve played some good competition and took some early lumps, but I expect to see a much more refined defensive team.”

Florida A&M started the season with its own challenges — 25 ineligible players as the Rattlers went down 56-24 at North Carolina. The Rattlers then got thumped by Jackson State 59-3 before collecting a first win of the season against Albany State, 23-13.

A big second quarter with 17 points sparked the Rattlers to victory. Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa had a big performance with 230 yards and a touchdown versus an interception.

Moussa has 611 yards passing and five touchdowns versus six interceptions this season. De’Andre Francis and Terrell Jennings split time in the backfield for the Rattlers. Francis averages 4.2 yards per carry, and Jennings averages 3.6 yards per attempt. Xavier Smith is the go-to receiver for the Rattlers with 22 receptions for 222 yards and a touchdown this season.

Florida A&M’s defense has a solid pair of linebackers in Isaiah Land and Isaiah Major. Land has a sack and four tackles this year, and Major has a sack and 13 tackles.

Alabama A&M’s Xavier Lankford leads the passing game with 484 yards but has four interceptions. Quincy Casey has also seen time under center with 140 yards passing and three interceptions.

Gary Quarles leads the Bulldogs rushing attack with 127 yards and a touchdown on 48 attempts. Brian Jenkins Jr.has been the most consistent target in the passing game with 14 receptions for 103 yards.

Defensively, the Bulldogs have a talented linebacker in Thomas Douglas. He has two sacks, a forced fumble, and five tackles this season.