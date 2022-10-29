How to Watch Alabama State vs Alabama A&M Game Today

The Alabama State Hornets (4-3, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-4, 3-1 SWAC) in the 81st annual Magic City Classic at Legion Field on Saturday, October 29.

Alabama State vs Alabama A&M Preview

Alabama State is fresh from its bye week, last playing on October 15, when it took down Mississippi Valley State, 24-9. Hornets quarterback Dematrius Davis has been dealing with a shoulder injury and did not play against Mississippi Valley State. His status for this game remains a question mark.

The Hornets are averaging just 16.9 points per game on offense while allowing 20.4 points per contest on defense, so their winning record is a bit of a gift.

They’ll be facing a streaking Alabama A&M squad that has won three in a row, most recently taking down AR-Pine Bluff, 34-31 on October 16. Bulldogs QB Xaiver Lankford went 12 of 21 for 162 yards and a score in the victory while running backs Donovan Eaglin and Harold Jemison Jr. combined for 195 yards and two touchdowns in a solid overall offensive effort.

Now, they have a chance to improve their conference record to 4-1 against their longtime rivals.

“It’s the biggest game of the year for Bulldogs nation,” Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor said. “It’s the one game they (fans) talk about from Day 1. And rightfully so because it’s the classic. It’s the classic of all classics.”

A&M is averaging just under 22 points and 364 total yards a game on offense, and they’re giving up 36.0 points per contest on defense — not exactly a winning formula.

Alabama A&M currently holds the trophy from last year’s meeting and leads the all-time series, 44–39–3. The Bulldogs have won the past four Magic City Classics.

“A lot of times this game was the game that would decide who was going to win the (SWAC) East, and so it was a really big game,” Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. said. “Hopefully, we can get back to that. I think it’s at that level now. Whatever team wins this game would definitely be in a position to still try to make a move on Jackson State should they falter at the top. So, I think there’s a lot riding on it for both teams besides just being the Magic City Classic.”