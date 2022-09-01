Alabama A&M vs UAB Live Stream: How to Watch Online

After a successful 2021 campaign, UAB kicks off the Bryant Vincent Era in 2022 with a compelling matchup against in-state foe Alabama A&M on Thursday night.

Alabama A&M vs UAB Preview

Alabama-Birmingham interim head coach Bryant Vincent will lead the Blazers in game action for the first time on Thursday.

Vincent takes over for the retired Bill Clark, who restarted the UAB program in 2017. Vincent’s first task is to help the Blazers beat a talented Alabama A&M squad.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Alabama A&M and Coach [Connell] Maynor, everything that those guys have done. We’ve played them here in the past. They won a 2020 conference championship in the short COVID year, then they come back and go 7-3,” Vincent said via AL.com’s Evan Dudley.

𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 🔥 𝐁𝐄 🔥 𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐆𝐎𝐍𝐒 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1IqLN9q3rG — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) September 1, 2022

“If you go back and you look at the history of the teams that Coach Maynor coached, obviously with him being a former quarterback and an offensive guy, they’ve scored a lot of points,” Vincent added. “They’ve got a lot of tradition, a great fan base, great alumni, and we know they’re going to be bringing a great crowd and loud band coming into Thursday night at Protective Stadium.”

Vincent, who served as the offensive coordinator under Clark, inherits a talented squad. The Blazers had an experienced roster and quality veteran quarterback in Dylan Hopkins. He threw for 2,274 yards and 18 touchdowns versus seven interceptions.

Alabama A&M quarterback Quincy Casey has big shoes to fill after the departure of Aqeel Glass to pursue pro football. Backup quarterback Xavier Lankford could also see some snaps.

“Quincy Casey is probably gonna be the starter,” Maynor said via WAFF 48’s Carl Prather. “But Xavier Lankford will get some playing time. So, that’s kinda where we are with the quarterback position. Both of those guys performed well at camp, but Quincy was able to edge him out, barley. but like I said, I have confidence in both of those guys that they can get us where we need to be.”