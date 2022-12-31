How to Watch Alabama vs Kansas State Game for Free

Alabama takes on Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Even in New Orleans.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Alabama vs Kansas State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Alabama vs Kansas State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Alabama vs Kansas State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Alabama vs Kansas State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Alabama vs Kansas State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Alabama vs Kansas State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Sugar Bowl 2022 Preview

Eleventh-ranked Kansas State (10-3) faces a golden opportunity to raise its program’s profile against No. 5 Alabama (10-2) on Saturday.

“Not many people expected Kansas State to be in this position this year,” Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said via The Associated Press. “We have a number of kids that are going to have opportunities to play at the next level, but we haven’t had a kid on our football team that’s had an opportunity to play in the Sugar Bowl, and to play in a New Year’s Six game. That’s really special.”

The Wildcats most recently beat College Football Playoff team TCU in the Big 12 Conference title game. KSU could now beat the most dominant program in the FBS over the past decade.

“Growing up, I always looked at Alabama as the best program in college football history,” Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah said via The Associated Press. “So, it’s a dream come true and an honor to play them.”

Alabama looks to avoid losing three games for the first time since 2010 after a relatively sub-par regular season. The Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee and LSU in SEC play and missed the conference title game.

“We’ve been really focused. We’ve been doing extra lifts, extra sprints after practice, extra film, just treating this game like it’s our championship,” Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor said via The Associated Press. “I’m really excited to see how we perform because I know we put a lot into it.”

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young looks to cap a strong season after he threw for 3,007 yards and 27 touchdowns versus five interceptions. Young has plenty of talented receivers to work with, especially Ja’Corey Brooks who has 37 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Crimson Tide running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McCellan pose a dangerous 1-2 punch in the backfield. Gibbs averages 6.3 yards per carry and has seven touchdowns. McCellan gains 5.8 yards on average, and he has six touchdowns.

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard looks to have another big performance as he did against TCU. Howard has 1,423 yards and 15 touchdowns versus two interceptions since becoming the starter.

Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn has been a force in the backfield with 1,425 yards and eight touchdowns this year. Vaughn also has 42 catches for 378 yards and three touchdowns.

The Wildcats also have quality receivers, led by Malik Knowles. He has 47 catches for 719 yards and two touchdowns this year.