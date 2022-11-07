Where to Watch Alabama vs Longwood Basketball Game Today

Alabama takes on Longwood to tip-off the new season on Monday, November 7.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Longwood vs Alabama:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will include hundreds of live college basketball games during the 2022-23 season, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Longwood vs Alabama live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Longwood vs Alabama live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Longwood vs Alabama live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Longwood vs Alabama live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Longwood vs Alabama live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Longwood vs Alabama Preview

Alabama looks to continue to show it’s not just a football school when tipping off the season against Longwood.

The Crimson Tide went to the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons and reached the top five in the national polls both years. Alabama won 45 games in that span.

Last season, the Tide slipped a little from the big 2020-2021 season — a regional semifinal appearance to cap a 26-7 season. The Tide just went 19-14 with a first round exit last year, which left people in the program eager to return to the high standard by the 2020-2021 squad.

“Shoot, we’re ready to play somebody else,” Tide head coach Nate Oats told the media via Sports Illustrated’s Bama Central. “I think things are getting a little chippy in practice. We’re tired of going against each other, it’s time to get the season kicked off, play somebody else.”

Longwood comes in fresh off of its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance last spring. The Lancers went 26-7 and fell in the first round as a No. 14 seed. This year’s Lancers squad ahs All-Big South Conference preseason honorees DeShaun Wade and Isaiah Wilkins.

“The opportunity to build on what we’ve been trying to build on is exciting,” Lancers head coach Griff Aldrich said via LongwoodLancers.com. “Last year was a reflection of a lot of hard work over the years by a lot of different people and players who’ve come through the program. I think at the core of the foundation of our success was a good culture of toughness, work ethic and unselfishness. The exciting thing each year is putting the pieces together and trying to do it again, or trying to establish that culture and those values that you want.”

While Alabama returns key players, the Tide also bring in big-time talent. That includes McDonald’s High School All-Americans Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley.

Miller isn’t just one of the best freshmen in the country. He ranks among the top 50 players in the country already as he was named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List.

Alabama also has talented newcomers in four-star recruits Noah Clowney and Rylan Griffen. Besides freshmen stars, the Tide also have talented transfers Dom Welch (St. Bonaventure), Mark Sears (Ohio), and Nick Pringle (Dodge City Community College).

“Sears and Dom Welch, Nimari Burnett, Rylan Griffen, those guys should be hunting shots,” Oats said via Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News, “trying to find ways to get more of them off when they’re open. I think figuring out how they’re going to get them in our offense then working on those shots in their individual shooting sessions, which we’ve got guys out there shooting right now.”