Alabama vs Ole Miss Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Nick Saban clashes with his former assistant Lane Kiffin as the Crimson Tide roll into Oxford for a matchup with an upset-hungry Ole Miss squad on Saturday.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Alabama vs Ole Miss Preview

Lane Kiffin scored the first big win of his Ole Miss tenure last weekend, knocking off Kentucky in a thriller 42-41 thanks to a missed extra point in overtime. Quarterback Matt Corral led the way, passing for 320 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

“(Corral) is a really, really good player,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “He’s very athletic. He can make plays with his feet, present a lot of problems in terms of how they’re playing on offense.”

Kiffin had some shade for his former boss this week leading up to the matchup while on the Dan Patrick Show.

“Well I don’t play and he doesn’t play so we’d have a better chance if that was the case,” Kiffin said. “I don’t think he can cover me. … He’s in his like 60s. I was telling someone the other day, I’m really worried about coach. He’s elderly now.”

The 68-year-old Saban responded: “I think he’s probably right. I wouldn’t disagree with him. I guess what I would ask is, when he’s my age, what’s he going to do? I don’t know, it’s a little bit of a disadvantage to be my age and have had a hip replacement, but I still pride myself on my ability to cover. I just don’t think I can cover him.”

It’s all in good fun between the two. Kiffin has a massive amount of respect for the Alabama and the program Saban has built.

“We worked together for three years, (I) learned a lot from him, had a great run, very productive teams with a lot of great players and a lot of great wins.

“We have the No. 1 team in the country coming in. In my opinion, the premier program in the country. No offense to Clemson, you know, those are the two premier programs that are operating the highest level over the last, whatever, 10 years. And this one’s doing it in the SEC, so it’s a little bit harder.”

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones had his own stellar performance last week, completing 20 of 27 passes for 435 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-24 win against Texas A&M.

Alabama is a massive 23.5-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 69 points. The total has gone over in four of Alabama’s last five games and the Tide have covered the spread in four of their last six.