How to Watch Alabama Football Spring Game 2023

Spring football is in full swing nationwide and one of the biggies is when perennial powerhouse Alabama shows off what they’re working with this year on Saturday, April 22.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch the 2023 Alabama Spring Game:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2023 Alabama Spring Game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Alabama Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Alabama Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Alabama Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Alabama Spring Game live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Alabama Spring Game 2023 Preview

The Alabama spring football game is known as the Golden Flake A-Day and it truly is an all-day festival of fun activities for fans of all ages.

According to the Roll Tide website, “gates open at 11:30 a.m. (central) and admission will once again be free to the public with the first 5,000 fans receiving a limited-edition A-Day poster, courtesy of Golden Flake.” There is a Tide Pride luncheon, an alumni flag football game, a walk of fame ceremony where captains will address the fans.

“The captains will then leave prints of their hands and cleats in the concrete as they join a long list of Crimson Tide greats at Denny Chimes,” reads the website. This 2022 captains are Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle and Bryce Young.

There will also be a home softball three-game series against Auburn taking place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and the Crimson Tide Invitational track and field meet on Friday and Saturday.

Ahead of the spring game, head coach Nick Saban said in a press conference that they’ve “made a lot of progress” in spring practice.

“All in all, I think that spring practice, we’ve made a lot of progress. We’ve had an opportunity to get a lot of guys a lot of reps. Most everybody has made some progress, some guys more than others, but ther’es al ot of challenges in the spring and it’s a lot of opportunity for guys to show they can overcome adversity, they can compete and play even when things don’t go the way they want them to. A-Day is an opportunity for that to happen,” said Saban.

Saban also said that the staff held a draft and everyone wants to win the steak dinner that the winning team gets on Monday night.

“We try to play the first teams against the first teams and the second teams against the second teams so it’s a competitive game … you’ve got your team for steak on Monday or your team for beans and paper plates and plastic forks and spoons, so you want a table cloth, you want a steak, you want a baked potato, you want dessert? You gotta win. So that’s what’s at stake here. We hope to have a big crowd for this game,” said Saban.

The University of Alabama spring football game airs Saturday, April 22 at 3 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus and the SEC Network Plus.