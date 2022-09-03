How to Watch Alabama vs Utah State Game Online for Free

Nick Saban’s quest to make amends for losing out to Georgia in last season’s national championship begins when Alabama hosts Utah State on Saturday. The Crimson Tide may have finished a game short last season, but this roster is still loaded on both sides of the ball.

It starts with quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner who should have little trouble lighting up the scoreboard against the Aggies. The story will be a little different for the visitors to Tuscaloosa, who will run into a still-formidable defense boasting NFL-ready talents like edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. and nose tackle DJ Dale.

Alabama vs Utah State Preview

You’ve got to feel for Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner. He threw for 3,628 yards in 2021 while forming a prolific connection with Deven Thompkins, but Banner shouldn’t count on having a lot of time in the pocket at the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

It’s the reality for most quarterbacks trying to bide their time against Anderson, Dallas Turner and Byron Young. Anderson is the one member of the group offenses need specific gameplans to stop, something few teams managed last season, a fact illustrated by highlights from Mike Rittleman of The College Gridiron Showcase:

Will Anderson’s 2021 season stats: ✅ 34.5 TFL’s ✅ 17.5 Sacks Pass Rush is always valued pic.twitter.com/sh0esIDCHb — Mike Rittelmann (@MRittCGS) February 10, 2022

Bonner’s ability to beat the rush will be tested, but the sterner examination will be of an Aggies’ run defense gashed by Connecticut a week ago. The Huskies ran for 245 yards on 39 attempts, an average of 6.3 yards a carry, per ESPN.

That’s good news for Jahmyr Gibbs, this year’s star in the backfield. A transfer from Georgia Tech, Gibbs is described by Peter Fiutak of College Football News as a “true home run hitter” who can “rip off yards in chunks.”

Saban should keep the ball on the ground, but offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien may be reluctant to shut down Young’s talents for too long. O’Brien’s reluctance would be understandable after a banner campaign in which Young threw for an astonishing 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns.

There’s not much room for improvement in Young’s game, but ESPN’s Jordan Reid would like to see the 6’0″ passer “climbing vertically in the pocket” more often.

#Alabama QB Bryce Young enters the season as my QB1. What I like about him and how he can take his game to the next level. pic.twitter.com/INxtWS4czH — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) August 28, 2022

Fooling Young won’t be easy, but the Aggies may try to use Hunter Reynolds after the versatile safety made six tackles and snared a pick against UConn. His ability to impact both phases of an offense could help Utah State disguise pre-snap looks and attempt to slow down Young’s decision-making process.

Frankly, it will take a big game from Reynolds, Bonner and the rest for the Aggies to even keep pace with Alabama. Saban’s team already looks primed with enough marquee names to go one better this season.