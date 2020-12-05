Alabama vs LSU 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Top-ranked Alabama looks to keep rolling as they head to Death Valley to take on LSU on Saturday in a rivalry matchup that lacks the usual postseason implications.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Alabama vs LSU online:

Alabama vs LSU Preview

Alabama has won all eight of its games to open the season and are the top-ranked squad in the nation — a familiar spot for the Crimson Tide. Alabama has looked downright dominant in their last three contests, outscoring opponents 146-16. The latest was a 42-13 victory against Auburn in the Iron Bowl — a game that is usually a rivalry but was never close this time around.

The victory came with Nick Saban at home due to a positive COVID-19 test. Saban — who loves to control every aspect of game day — commended his staff.

“I think I did yell at the TV a couple of times today,” Saban said. “A couple of times when we made some mistakes in coverage. A couple of times when we missed some tackles. A couple times when Mac didn’t throw the ball to the guy I thought he should have thrown it to.

“The Iron Bowl is such a great, competitive venue that means so much to so many people,” Saban added. “Man, it was really hard [not being there], especially the fact that I feel great. But I did what I could do to prepare the team throughout the week. I was involved in everything we could do, right up until 90 minutes before the game, and then we just had to sit and watch from afar.”

Saban is expected to be on the sideline against LSU after the game off.

“Yeah, I’ll be there,” Saban said via Bama Insider. “I think my time is up, so I’m ready to get back in the swing of things. I’m cleared tomorrow to travel with the team.”

Nothing seems to have gone right for LSU in their title-defense season. The Tigers’ latest loss was a 20-7 downfall to No. 5 Texas A&M last weekend.

“It all starts up front with the blocking,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. “There was no room for us to run the football. I think we’ve got to call better plays. I think we’ve got to have a better plan. I was really disappointed in our plan, disappointed in our execution.”

Of course, Alabama might have the revenge on their mind, with the Tigers’ 46t-41 victory on the Tide’s mind from last season. Saban is downplaying that angle.

“Do I think it is a motivating factor with individuals and players? I absolutely think it is,” Saban said of the loss to LSU last season. “I think that awareness of what happened in last year’s game and all that is always something that players remember, think about how they felt after the game last year or whatever.”

Alabama is a massive 29.5 favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 66 points against LSU.