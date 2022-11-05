How to Watch Alabama vs LSU Game Online for Free

For week 10 of the 2022-2023 college football season, the Alabama Crimson Tide are taking on the Tigers of LSU.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Alabama vs LSU streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Alabama vs LSU Preview

First place in the SEC West is on the line when the 7-1 Alabama Crimson Tide heads to Baton Rouge to take on the 6-2 Tigers of Louisiana State University.

The Tide is favored by almost two touchdowns but LSU head coach Brian Kelly said in his pre-game press conference that they know they have a battle ahead of them.

“Certainly what’s to say about Alabama other than consistency, excellence, arguably the greatest head coach in college football history in Nick Saban. I have a great deal of respect for Nick and what he’s accomplished and what he’s done for college football,” said Kelly.

He continued, “And great players. It starts with Bryce Young. The Heisman Trophy winner is a playmaker. When it comes to making plays on the field, you just put on the film and you watch him, it’s pretty amazing, some of the plays he makes. And he’s a quarterback. He’s a quarterback that is talented, he’s not making it up, but he’s improvising and making plays. He’s elite. Pretty terrific player … certainly a very good offensive line and talented players. A very explosive offense and it’s obviously led by one of the great players in college football.

In his own pre-game press conference, Alabama head coach Nick Saban praised the LSU team, saying he knows they won’t be an easy win.

“They got good players, really good players. Quarterback’s playing really, really well. They’ve got great balance. They’ve got three really good running backs that all share the load. They’ve really got talented skill guys outside, and they’re very efficient and effective in the way they’re executing the offense and the things that they do,” said Saban.

He continued, “They present challenges, and I think they’ve got some young players playing on offense that have gotten better and better and better. Two freshmen tackles, tight end. You know, Jason Taylor’s son. Those guys are playing better and better all the time, too, and making plays and are being productive. So this is a really, really good team, all the way around. And now they’re starting a new system, offensively, lots of new players. They’re starting to get confidence and believe in exactly what they’re supposed to do and how they’re supposed to do it, and they’re playing really effectively.”

The Alabama vs LSU game kicks off Saturday, November 5 at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.