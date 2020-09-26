Alabama vs Missouri Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

After missing the College Football Playoff a year ago, Alabama begins its latest National Championship quest on the road against Missouri on Saturday.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Alabama vs Missouri online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Alabama vs Missouri live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Alabama vs Missouri live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Alabama vs Missouri live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Alabama vs Missouri live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Alabama vs Missouri

Without playing a game, Alabama is already the No. 2 ranked team in The Associated Press poll, an indication of the expectations for the loaded Crimson Tide squad that returns some key pieces, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Alabama finished last season 11-2, but were left on the outside looking in when it came to the College Football Playoff. The Tide instead played in the Citrus Bowl, beating Michigan 35-16. It broke a streak of four consecutive seasons where Alabama had played for the National Title, winning two of those games.

With a new National Title quest starting on Saturday at Missouri, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is stressing one thing to his squad after a long offseason — finish.

“You’ve gotta finish blocks. You’ve gotta finish your tackles. You’ve gotta finish the clean-up on defense, finish runs. I mean, that’s the big thing. We haven’t played a game for a long time, so we’ve gotta get out of practice mode and make sure we’re practicing to develop the habits that are gonna become a part of our DNA as competitors in terms of how we play in the game. So, that’s probably the most important thing.”

A big question for Alabama heading into the season was who would start at quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa moving on to the NFL. Mac Jones, who took over for Tagovailoa last season after an injury, will get the first shot as Alabama opens its season against Missouri.

“I think last year when he played for the most part he did a good job of staying within himself and doing that,” Saban said. “I think sometimes in practice, especially when things don’t go exactly like we have them drawn up, he’d sort of over-analyze things a little bit in terms of maybe why it didn’t work rather than just focusing on the next play.”

Missouri is coming off a 6-6 season and parted ways with coach Barry Odom in the offseason. Eli Drinkwitz was hired after a short stint at Appalachian State and gets a mighty challenge in his first game with Alabama.

“You’re not going to trick them. You’re not going to get lucky against them. You’re going to have to go out there and you have to execute at a high level,” Drinkwitz said. “And that’s a challenge that we’ve actually been working towards all fall camp. That’s a challenge every day in practice is that you go out there, you execute, you practice fundamentally sound, you take care of the football and those are the things that we do every single day.”

Alabama is a massive 29-point favorite for the game. The total is set at 56 points.

READ NEXT: Best Streaming Services to Watch Alabama Football Without Cable