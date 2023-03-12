Alabama vs Texas A&M Live Stream: How to Watch SEC Championship Online

The No, 1 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 4 seed Texas A&M Aggies are set to square off in the SEC Championship on Sunday, March 12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives

Alabama vs Texas A&M Preview

The Crimson Tide are coming off a 72-61 win over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Forward Brandon Miller paced Alabama with 20 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, while forward Noah Clowney added 19 points and center Charles Bediako chipped in 10 in the win.

Alabama won the battle of the boards in a big way, and it made all the difference. The Crimson Tide out-rebounded the Tigers 44-28, and all those second chances helped the team make up for its lackluster 3-point shooting. The Tide went 8-of-27 from beyond the arc (that’s just 29.6%), although it shot a solid 49.1% from the field. Now, they’ll face a hungry Aggies team in the SEC Championship.

“These SEC championship games don’t come often,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after beating Missouri. “Last time we were up here was COVID year. Limited amount of fans. I just encourage all the Alabama fans, all you Alabama reporters, let’s try to get it out, try to pack this place full of Alabama fans. It’s not that far of a drive. Tipping off at noon tomorrow, as many Alabama fans as we can up here to Nashville, support us in the championship tomorrow.”

Bama will be going up against an Aggies squad that is fresh from an 87-75 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores in the semifinal round. Guard Wade Taylor IV led the way for Texas A&M with a game-high 25 points and Tyrece Radford contributed 16 points in the win.

The Aggies had a dominant first half, going up 49-25 at the half. That huge lead helped them withstand a second half rally by the Commodores that ultimately fell short. Solid shooting didn’t hurt, either. A&M went 31-of-52 from the field (59.6%) and it made 10 of its 19 3-point attempts (52.6%) in what was ultimately a well-rounded win.

“I thought that our plan, they executed at a really high rate,” Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said after beating Vandy. “We were able to get five turkeys (three straight defensive stops) in the first half. That always makes your offense look better, because you are playing on a broken floor.”

Texas A&M has had recent success against the Tide in the past. These two teams last met on March 4, when A&M eked out a 67-61 victory. Taylor was dominant in that game, scoring a game-high 28 points. If he gets loose again, it could spell trouble for Alabama.