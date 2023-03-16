Alabama vs Texas A&M-CC Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The No. 16 seed Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders (24-10, 14-4 Southland) will take on the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (29-5, 16-2 SEC) in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The game (2:45 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to you can watch a live stream of Alabama vs Texas A&M-CC online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Alabama vs Texas A&M-CC live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Alabama vs Texas A&M-CC live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Alabama vs Texas A&M-CC live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Alabama vs Texas A&M-CC live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Alabama vs Texas A&M-CC Preview

TAMCC topped Southeast Missouri State in the First Four, 75-71. Guard Jalen Jackson led the Islanders with 22 points, while forward Isaac Mushila added 15 and Ross Williams chipped in 13 off the bench.

After losing starting guard Terrion Murdix for the season, the Islanders are using him as inspiration entering the tourney. “It was a consistent theme: ‘Let’s do this for T,'” Williams said after beating SEMO. “T is an unselfish person, he’ll give the shirt off his back, so when you lose a guy like that, it brings the group closer together. We know we’re not done yet. This is March.”

Texas A&M Corpus Christi is averaging 80.4 points a game, but TAMCC has its work cut out here, and for good reason. Alabama is ranked seventh in the nation in scoring, netting 82.2 points a game. Bama is favored by 24 points in this one, but the Islanders have won 11 of their last 12 games, so they won’t be rolling over regardless of seeding or the David vs. Goliath aspect of this game.

“They’re really, really talented,” Texas A&M Corpus Christi coach Steve Lutz said about Bama. “They’re really talented. We faced Arizona early in the year, very similar in terms of they can really score points. We’re not going to be able to score 77 points and win. You’ve got to be able to get 80-plus is my guess, just to beat them. But they’re super talented and well-coached.”

The Tide are fresh from taking home the SEC tournament title, beating Texas A&M, Missouri, and Mississippi State in the process. Alabama had no problems dismantling Texas A&M in the SEC championship, winning 82-63. Forward Brandon Miller led all scorers with 23 points, while guard Jahvon Quinerly chipped in 22 points and center Charles Bediako notched a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Alabama went into halftime with a 34-23 lead, and it never looked back. As it has in many games this year, the Crimson Tide won with an up-tempo style turn off fence and a tenacious mentality on defense.

Bama did get bested by that same A&M squad on March 4, the last time the team lost a game, so the Tide aren’t infallible, but considering No. 1 seeds have an overall record of 135-1 all-time against No. 16 seeds, Bama seems like a safe bet here.