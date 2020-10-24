Alabama vs Tennessee Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Alabama came up with a huge win last week at No. 3 Georgia and the Tide will look to keep things rolling as they head to Knoxville to take on Tennessee on Saturday.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Alabama vs Tennessee online:

Alabama vs Tennessee Preview

Alabama answered the bell in what was its biggest game of the season thus far, pulling away in the second half against a tough Georgia squad 41-24. Quarterback Mac Jones passed for 417 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Najee Harris pounded away for 152 and 1 touchdown.

Alabama has averaged just a shade under seven touchdowns per game this season, which should be noted has been played against all SEC opponents.

“I think this week every player, every team, always has to make a decision on how they want to handle success,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. Some teams handle success well. Some teams can only respond when something bad happens, which is a little more like human nature. And hopefully, we’re trying to get our players to build on the momentum that we created in what we did last week and continue to work hard so that we can continue to play well in the future.”

Tennesee won its first two games of the season, but have lost its last two, the latest a 37-7 loss to Kentucky. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano had a miserable outing, passing for 88 yards with two interceptions — both that went back the other way for a touchdown. Guarantano has accounted for six turnovers that past two weeks and head coach Jeremy Pruitt said it’s an open competition for the starting QB spot.

“We’ve repped several guys, and we’ll continue to do that as the week goes,” Pruitt said. “As we get closer, we’ll probably narrow it down to who exactly will be healthy enough and who’s ready to play.”

Saban’s Alabama squads are always prepared, so they’ve been talking about multiple situations.

“I think (Brian) Mauer will probably play,” Saban said. “We have a lot of respect for (Jarrett) Guarantano. They both played against us in the past. I think both are very capable, good athletes. Can both throw it. I think that it’s important that you can push the pocket and affect these guys. They try to make a lot of explosive plays, especially when you play middle-of-the-field coverage. Gonna throw the ball down the field a lot. They’re gonna be protection conscious. They’re very sound in what they do.”

Alabama is a 22.5-point favorite for the matchup.