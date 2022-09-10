How to Watch Alabama vs Texas Game Online for Free

No. 1 Alabama was unsurprisingly met with zero resistance in Week 1, but the Crimson Tide should receive a more difficult test on Saturday when they travel to Austin to take on Bijan Robinson and and the Texas Longhorns.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Alabama vs Texas streaming live online:

Alabama vs Texas 2022 Preview

In their first game of the 2022-2023 season, the Crimson Tide rolled over the Utah State Aggie by a score of 55-0. But the Texas Longhorns put up their own big score, defeating the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 52-10 and they do have home-field advantage in this week two matchup, so you never know what might happen in Austin. Still, the Tide is favored by nearly three touchdowns in what will be Alabama and Texas’ first match up since the 2010 National Championship game that Bama won 37-21.

In his pre-game press conference (via Sports Illustrated), Saban said that the key this week is showing growth between week one and week two.

“I think we showed elements of Alabama football in terms of how physical we are the toughness, we played with the intensity that we had,” said Saban. “For the most part, the discipline to execute was pretty good, especially early in the game. I think we need to get more players to be able to go and do those things in game situations and play winning football. But, the key is the measure of a team is what is your growth between week one and week two, even though you had a pretty good start, can you build on that and make progress for the future because we’re gonna need to do that playing against a really good opponent this week.”

He added, “[Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian] has done a really good job. They have a very good offensive coach. They’ve been in a great system and have a great scheme on offense. They’ve got some really good players on offense. Robinson is an outstanding running back. Worthy is a great receiver. Ewers is a very good quarterback. Great arm and is a very talented guy. They’ve got seven starters back on defense. They played much better last week on defense than maybe some of the times last year when people scored points on them. This is a very improved defensive team to me.”

In his own press conference (via the Austin Statesman), Sarkisian said that he needs Texas to focus on Texas and not on their opponent.

“Anytime you’re on top, teams can sometimes be enamored with the opponent whoever they are. What Alabama’s been able to do, it can get that way. The best approach is to focus on what we need to do,” said Sarkisian, adding, “The biggest thing for us is be enamored with us. You can get caught up in being worried about Alabama, you can get caught up being worried about GameDay being here, you can get caught up being worried about Fox being here. You can get caught up with all the stuff that really is irrelevant with our ability to play good football.”