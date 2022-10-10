How to Watch All American Season 5 Online for Free

Hit football dramedy “All American” is back for its fifth season, premiering Monday, October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, and you don’t want to wait until 2023 when the new season will go on Netflix, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both included CW in most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “All American” Season 5 episodes streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the CW (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “All American” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CW (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “All American” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of the CW (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “All American” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘All American’ Season 5 Preview

Play

All American | Change Is Coming | Season Trailer | The CW All American premieres Monday, October 10. Stream next day free only on The CW! SUBSCRIBE: go.cwtv.com/YTSubscribe About ALL AMERICAN: When a rising high school football player from South L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds – Crenshaw and Beverly Hills -… 2022-09-01T18:45:08Z

When we last saw the football players from Golden Angeles University and Coastal California College, they were all recovering from a scary swatting incident at JJ’s (Hunter Clowdus) murder-mystery party. The call was traced back to Wade’s (Christian James) phone, but it wasn’t enough to charge him. However, Olivia (Samantha Logan) confronted Coach Garrett (Sean Carrigan) about Wade and Garrett benched him, letting Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) start the homecoming game.

But something wasn’t sitting right with Olivia and she decided to write an expose on Garrett and his corrupt program, which left her and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) on the outs.

Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) decided not to pursue a relationship with either Skye (Madison Shamoun) or Patience (Chelsea Tavares), choosing instead to pursue her interest in criminal justice. Bre-Z told TVLine after the season four finale that that is what she is most excited for in season five.

“I want to see her do something different,” said Bre-Z. “I want to see her develop more skill in dealing with people and dealing with situations, and I think working with Laura Baker (Monet Mazur) will definitely help her do that, change her perspective a bit.”

When the show returns for its fifth season, the premiere episode is titled “Ludacrismas” and its description reads, “With everyone on holiday break, Spencer, decides to throw an epic Christmas party, with the help of JJ and Asher (Cody Christian), as an excuse to bring him and Olivia closer. Jordan gets news about his hand, but he isn’t sure what to do. After weeks of research, Olivia and Billy (Taye Diggs) think they may have a breakthrough on their investigation. Layla (Greta Onieogou) decides to take matters into her own hands to get her dad’s company back. Meanwhile, Coop feels replaced when Laura makes a change in the office, which makes Coop think about her future.”

Then on October 17 comes episode two, titled “Don’t Sweat the Technique.” Its description reads, “With Spencer’s life hitting a rocky point, he takes some advice from JJ and Coop to embrace college life. Olivia and Billy’s suspicions about Coach Garrett resurface and cause tension between them and Jordan. Layla makes a power play that catches an unsuspecting Patience off-guard. Meanwhile, Asher struggles with trying to be JJ’s coach and maintaining their friendship.”

“All American” season five premieres Monday, October 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.