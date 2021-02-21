How to Watch Woody Allen & Mia Farrow Documentary Online Free

The latest documentary from HBO is Allen V. Farrow, an in-depth look at the sexual abuse scandal inside Woody Allen and Mia Farrow’s relationship. It premieres Sunday, February 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have HBO and you’ve used your HBO Max free trial, here are some other ways you can watch Allen v. Farrow streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” HBO is only included in the “Premier” package, but right now the “Choice” and up bundles all come with both HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no extra cost, which is the best perk any streaming service is offering right now. Plus, you can include any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but when you sign up and select whatever bundle and extras you want, you’ll see that–if you’re a new customer–the “due today” amount is $0. You won’t be charged for 14 days, and you can cancel at any time:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV’s “Choice” or above package, you can watch Allen v. Farrow live or on-demand on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand HBO content on the Prime HBO channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the HBO Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch HBO on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime HBO Channel, you can watch Allen v. Farrow live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch Allen v. Farrow live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘Allen v. Farrow’ Preview

Allen v. Farrow: Official Trailer | HBOA Hollywood scandal. A family tragedy. #AllenVFarrow​, a four-part HBO original documentary series from award-winning investigative filmmakers Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, premieres Sunday at 9 PM on HBO Max. #HBO #HBODocs Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: goo.gl/wtFYd7 Stream on HBO Max: itsh.bo/hbo-max Get More HBO Official Site: itsh.bo/dotcom Twitter: twitter.com/HBODocs Instagram:… 2021-02-16T16:01:14Z

From acclaimed filmmakers Amy Ziering, Amy Herdy, and Kirby Dick comes four-part docuseries Allen V. Farrow which “goes behind decades of sensational headlines to reveal the private story of one of Hollywood’s most notorious and public scandals: the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then seven-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow; their subsequent custody trial, the revelation of Allen’s relationship with Farrow’s daughter, Soon-Yi; and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed,” according to HBO’s press release.

It continues:

This gripping series interweaves new investigative work – meticulously pieced together via intimate home movie footage, court documents, police evidence, revelatory videotape and never-before-heard audio tapes – with exclusive, in-depth interviews on the subject with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators, experts and other first-hand eyewitnesses – many of them speaking publicly about the events for the first time. The series also includes prominent cultural voices exploring Allen’s body of work in a broader context and reflecting on how public revelations about the personal lives of artists can lead to re-evaluations of their work. Allen V. Farrow includes an intimate look at Farrow and Allen’s charmed courtship and emergence as one of Hollywood’s power couples, making thirteen influential films together over a decade. Over time, Allen becoming a father figure to Farrow’s children as well as their shared children. Yet, threaded throughout all of their professional success and personal achievements there were dark undercurrents at play. Allen V. Farrow examines the shattering effects of trauma on a family and is a haunting depiction of the skepticism and backlash that can result from an accusation.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ziering said that the docuseries is “a mirror to our society at large” in the way that we treat sexual abuse and assault.

“The way these crimes go unpunished and all the reasons they do, the way that all of us are unwittingly and wittingly complicit to some degree. Woody’s persona disarmed all of us. We have this celebrity culture, and that gives them this shield of impunity. We imbue them with a certain trust and a love and then can’t believe or hear the cognitive dissonance. We give their crimes cover,” said Ziering.

Dick added that Allen was “always painting himself as a victim, which again is classic. People who are accused of sexual assault, that is the first move they make. It’s like, ‘I am the victim because I have been falsely accused.'”

Allen V. Farrow airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.