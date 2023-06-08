How to Watch ‘Alone’ Season 10 Online for Free

Hit reality survival competition series “Alone” is back for its milestone 10th season, premiering on Thursday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

‘Alone’ Season 10 Preview

The History Channel’s hit survival competition series “Alone” is pulling out all the stops for its milestone 10th season as it “pushes a new group of brave participants to the limit.”

This History Channel press release teases:

The contestants tap into their impressive survival skills in a fight to be the last person standing and win the $500,000 cash prize. Dropped in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada – home to vicious predators including territorial black bear, wolves, and moose – the ten survivalists will compete with each other, endure bone-chilling temperatures and face off against some of the largest animals in North America in an effort to last for as long as they can. With just 10 survival items per person and enough camera gear to self-document their experiences, this is the series’ toughest season yet. No camera crews. No gimmicks. “Alone” is the ultimate test of human will.

The season 10 cast members include:

James “Wyatt” Black (50), a business owner from Bracebridge, Ontario, Canada

Cade Cole (28), a professional hunting guide from Crowheart, Wyoming

Lee Ray DeWilde (59), a pilot from Huslia, Alaska

Mikey Helton (31), a carpenter from Rome, Georgia

Luke Joseph Olsen (39), an entrepreneur and glass artist from Maui, Hawaii

Jodi Rose (45), owner of Wild River Tables from Worland, Wyoming

Ann Rosenquist (56), an off-grid organic farmer from Northern Wisconsin

Melanie Sawyer (54), a living history teacher and founder of Wild Foods from Essex County, New York

Alan Tenta (52), a high school teacher from Columbia Valley, BC, Canada

Tarcisio “Tax” Ramos Dos Santos (35), a direct support professional, musician, and homesteader, from Becket, Massachusetts and Sergipe, Brazil.

Ahead of the premiere at 9 p.m. is the “Before the Drop” special at 8 p.m., which lets viewers meet the 10 survivalists “before they begin their adventure on Saskatchewan’s Reindeer Lake,” plus offers viewers a “behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to prepare for Season 10 of ‘Alone.'”

Then at 9 p.m., the premiere episode is titled “Game On” and its description reads, “Ten new participants compete to win $500,000 in the show’s most remote location yet, northern Saskatchewan; as the survivalists set out into the wilderness searching for food and shelter, one participant makes a costly mistake.”

Then on June 15 comes episode two, titled “Ties That Bind.” Its description reads, “As the survivalists struggle to find their footing, signs of winter’s onslaught motivates them to put their plans into action; some claim their first victories, while one participant grapples an unexpected issue.”

“Alone” airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the History Channel.