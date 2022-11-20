How to Watch the AMAs Live Online for Free

The milestone 50th annual American Music Awards airs live on Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 AMA’s streaming live online:

American Music Awards 2022 Preview

Hosted by Wayne Brady and featuring performances by Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D, P!NK, Tems, Wizkid, Yola, Anitta, Ari Lennox, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, David Guetta, Dove Cameron, GloRilla, Lil Baby, and Stevie Wonder, the 2022 American Music Awards will honor the best in the past year of music from across all genres.

Superstar Lionel Richie will be honored with the Icon Award, according to the ABC press release, “making him the only artist in history to be featured on the AMAs stage in every decade since the show’s inception.”

The Icon Award honors an artist whose body of work has marked a global influence over the music industry. As part of the recognition, the 17-time AMA winner will take the stage to accept his 18th award and look back on his most iconic songs and AMA achievements over the years.

“I’m immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I’d go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage,” said Richie in a statement. “I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs. It was to sing ‘We Are the World’ among the most iconic musicians of my generation, so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later.”

“Lionel Richie has had a profound impact on countless people around the world and on the music industry as a whole,” added executive producer and showrunner Jesse Collins. “From the millions of dollars raised due to ‘We Are the World’ to the global influence his unique sound still has today, Richie is the definition of a living legend and honoring him with the AMAs Icon Award is a no-brainer.”

Performance highlights include:

Eight-time AMA nominee P!NK will perform her brand-new single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.” Set to be released on Nov. 4, the world premiere TV performance will give fans an exciting preview of her new music!

Country superstar, 17-time AMA winner and all-time Favorite Country Album record-holder Carrie Underwood will perform her hit track “Crazy Angels” off her latest album, “Diamonds & Rhinestones.”

A four-time nominee this year, rock band Imagine Dragons will hit the stage for an epic performance alongside Atlanta rapper J.I.D. The band’s single “Enemy” is nominated for Favorite Rock Song, one of the four new AMA awards categories introduced this year.

Favorite Afrobeats Artist nominee Wizkid and first-time AMA nominee Tems will each take the stage, marking both artists’ first time performing on the AMAs. Their AMA-nomniated hit signle, “Essence,” is up for Favorite R&B Song.

The 50th American Music Awards airs live on Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.