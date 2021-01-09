Club América vs Atlético San Luis Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Club América will host fellow Liga MX club Atlético San Luis for each side’s Clausura 2021 opener on Saturday at Estadio Azteca.

In the United States, the match (10 p.m. ET) will be televised on Univision, TUDN and ESPN Deportes.

Club América vs Atlético San Luis Preview

Club América closed the Apertura 2020 regular season in third place with 32 points across 17 games, finishing behind second-place UNAM on goal differential. They fell flat in the playoffs, however, succumbing to Chivas 3-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

Las Águilas advanced further in the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League, but came up just short of the championship round — they fell to eventual runners-up Los Angeles FC 3-1 in the semi-finals on Dec. 19.

Two days later, the club sacked manager Miguel Herrera. Eight days after that, they announced his replacement: former Real Madrid head coach Santiago Solari.

“We recognised that Solari has an ideal profile for our project,” club president Santiago Baños said, according to Reuters.

“Throughout his career as a footballer and manager he has been able to successfully meet the demands and objectives of teams like Club América, whose only goal is the title.”

Solari, a former midfielder who made 131 appearances for Real Madrid, coached the Spanish club’s youth team from 2013 to 2016, then helmed their B team from 2016 to 2018, when he was elevated to manage the first team.

He spent just over four months in charge at Real Madrid, steering the team to victory in the FIFA Club World Cup before his firing in March 2019.

“I feel very hopeful, just like the rest of the staff and also the players,” Solari said in Spanish after his hiring at América, per a video from Sports Illustrated. “I feel they are very excited to live up to what this historic club represents. We will do our best to achieve that, to compete to win and be a bit better every day and work every day with our objectives in mind.”

He added: “I’m very proud of having been part of [Real Madrid] during all those years, and of course part of my heart is there, but today we are here, we are at América. We have our objectives, and that is what we are going to devote ourselves to from now on.”

Atlético managed just a trio of victories and a pair of draws in the Apertura 2020, finishing in last place.

They’ll also make their debut under a new manager on Saturday. Los Atléticos tabbed Leonel Rocco, who previously led Uruguayan clubs Plaza Colonia and Progreso, on Nov. 23.

“Normally when a technician arrives it is because things did not go well with the previous one,” the Uruguayan said in Spanish this week, according to Récord, “and for me it represented a very nice opportunity, an important challenge, and I come with the best disposition and professionalism to be able to do things well.”