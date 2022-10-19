How to Watch American Horror Story NYC Online for Free

Horror anthology series “American Horror Story” is back with its 11th season, subtitled “NYC,” on Wednesday, October 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “American Horror Story: NYC” streaming live online:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” FX is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “American Horror Story: NYC” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of FX and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “American Horror Story: NYC” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of FX and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with FX, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “American Horror Story: NYC” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of FX and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “American Horror Story: NYC” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will include new episodes the day after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of FX and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This doesn’t include a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “American Horror Story: NYC” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Preview

Everyone’s favorite horror anthology is back with its 11th season, subtitled “NYC.” Franchise actors Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Leslie Grossman, and Denis O’Hare are returning alongside newscomers to the series Joe Mantello, Russell Tovey, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Patti LuPone, Kyle Beltran, Sis, Rebecca Dayan, and Kal Penn.

Like most years, Ryan Murphy and crew are keeping details about the season under wraps, but FX Chairman John Landgraf told The Wrap that the season is one story spread across different timelines.

“What I can tell you is that the concept for season 11 is one story,” Landgraf said. “It actually takes place in different timelines but it’s one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle and an end, like many of the prior stories.”

He added, “I think [season 10] really was good. I liked the two shorter stories format. But I actually really like this idea [for season 11] too, I think it’s really cool.”

The whole season will air as two-hour two-parters encompassing two full episodes each week. The premiere is episodes one and two, titled “Something’s Coming” and “Thank You For Your Service.” The descriptions read, “Mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. A doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline,” and “Gino grapples with his trauma. Patrick’s search takes him to dark places. A stranger contacts Hannah with a grave warning.”

Then on October 26 comes episodes three and four, titled “Smoke Signals” and “Black Out.” Their descriptions read, “Without the NYPD’s help, Gino is forced to get resourceful. A traumatizing event brings dangerous suspects closer than ever,” and “As darkness consumes the city, evil takes root in the unlikeliest of places…”

Series stalwart Sarah Paulson, who has been in every season so far except “1984” in 2019, is not a part of “NYC” (unless she pops up as a surprise and the show is keeping it a secret).

In an interview with Variety, she said she’s open to returning, but she was ready for a break.

“It’s not that I’m not open to [returning]. I’m always open to it, but I feel like I’ve been doing it for a long time, and people might start getting sick of me in that world,” said Paulson. “Let someone else scream and run and cry for a second. Other people can do that too! Also, my nervous system. There was a time when I was younger when I was like, ‘I can do this all night. I love it!’ Now I’m like, ‘Momma’s tired!’”

“American Horror Story: NYC” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FX.